By FRED WAMBEDE

Police in Bulambuli District have arrested the District Education Officer (DEO), Mr Abraham Wagwasala and the department accounting officer, Ms Judith Nagudi on allegations of swiddling funds worth Shs50 million from Office of Prime Minister (OPM) meant for construction of a primary school at Bunambutye resettlement camp.

The District Police Commander (DPC), Ms Patience Baganzi confirmed the arrests and detention of the said officials on Thursday but refused to divulge into the details.

“It is true, we have arrested the DEO and the department accountant but it is still too early. Call me later for more details,” Ms Baganzi, said.

Mr Peter Paak Pex, the Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Bulambuli district, however, told Daily Monitor that the officials were arrested for swindling money for, among other activities, coding a primary school at a resettlement site in Bunambutye Sub-county. The funds were released for the Financial Year 2019/2020.

“They have been arrested for swindling government money meant for implementing projects at resettlement site to benefit resettled landslide victims. The money was supposed to cater for coding of a school, paying teachers’ salaries and accommodation but they withdrew it and shared it,” Mr Paak, said.

Mr Paak said the officials could have connived with the former Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Mr Lawrence Wadada to withdraw the money without following the set guidelines. Mr Wadada, who is now CAO, Luuka district, could not pick our repeated calls.

“The DEO told me that money was borrowed by then CAO, Mr Wadada but there is no evidence. What is clear, the DEO being the principal accounting office, withdrew the money and spent it without following the guidelines,” he said, adding that he has ordered police to institute General Inquiry File and carry out deep investigations into the matter.

The CAO Bulambuli district, Mr Mr Andrew Milton Chelangat when contacted said he instituted a special audit and found out the officials had indeed misappropriated the funds.

“I had complaints and I instituted a special audit, which confirmed the money was misappropriated. I had ealier asked the DEO to account for the money but he failed,” he said, adding that he had given the DEO to two weeks to refund the money but police took over the case.

The Bunambutye resettlement project was commissioned by president Museveni last year. More than 101 houses were constructed and about 720 people have been since been resettled at the site.

More 140 families are yet to be relocated in the second phase by the government.

Mr Charles Wepukhulu, the councillor representing Bukhalu- Buyaga town council and member of finance committee, said it’s unfortunate that officials embezzled the money to deny the children of the landslide survivors’ access to education.

“We are concerned because those children are going through hell to access education. Some have dropped out of school,” he said.

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party vice chairperson, Bulambuli district, Mr Hudson Ngotowa, said corrupt civil servants are derailing government projects and killing the popularity of NRM party.

“The laws against corrupt officials should be strengthened if we are to win the fight against corruption in this country,” he said.

Mr John Baptist Manjiya County MP in Bududa district, said the government officials were taking advantage of the natural disasters to make money for themselves.