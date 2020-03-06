Nansana shooting: Resident provides police with cctv footage

An undisclosed businessman in Nansana Municipality in Wakiso district has reportedly handed police footage about the shooting of Daniel Kyeyune, which occurred last week.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga says the task team from Kawempe Regional Police headquarters had managed to retrieve CCTV footage from the area.

“The task team from Kawempe Regional Police Headquarters is still furthering the investigations. They have managed to retrieve some CCTV footage from the area and they are working,” he said.

He added that the footage clearly shows the person who shot Kyeyune and under what circumstances.

“There is another footage that they are trying to source from the area based on our private sources. This morning they gave me a brief that chances were high they would get that footage. It clearly indicated who shot Dan Kyeyune and under what circumstances,” he noted.

Kyeyune was killed on Wednesday last week when security personnel opened fire to break up a procession by People Power supporters who were returning from the burial of their colleague Ritah Nabukenya in Kiboga district.

The security team comprised of Local Defense Unit (LDU) personnel, Filed Force Unit (FFU) and general police. Both the Army and police distanced themselves from Kyeyune’s shooting after the Nansana debacle.

Maj. Bilal Katamba, who speaks for the UPDF First Division, which supervises the LDUs, was the first to dismiss reports that Kyeyune had been killed by LDUs. He explained that Kyeyune was killed by a bullet from a pistol, which LDUs don’t have.

“It is true that there is someone who was shot dead in Nansana but he was not shot by opur personnel. The initial investigation report shows that the person was killed with a pistol but our officers do not carry pistols,” he said in an interview with URN.

Ballistic experts are examining cartridges that were picked from the murder scene. This, police believes will help them to establish the person behind Kyeyune’s murder since all guns in the hands of LDUs, police and civilians were fingerprinted.