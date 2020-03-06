He photographed the accused who were arrested having two heads of pigs and placards attached to them.

He said that on November 15, 2018, he was called by his colleagues at around midday informing him that two men had stormed Central Police Station (CPS) Kampala with two heads of pigs.

By BETTY NDAGIRE

Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court has ordered two youths charged in connection with dropping pig heads at the entrance of Central Police Station and Bank of Uganda in Kampala, to defend themselves.

Mr Augustine Ojobile and Mr Robert Mayanja are charged with being common nuisances.

During a session presided over by magistrate Ketty Joan Acaa, she ruled that the accused persons have a case to answer in respect to the charges and will make their defence on March 23.

The accused Mayanja as well intimated to court that he will make a sworn testimony which requires the prosecution to cross examine him.

However, his co-accused Ojobile told court that he will need to consult his lawyer on which option he will take.

Prosecution contends that on the November 15, 2018 at Buganda Road near CPS parking yard, the two suspects carried the heads of pigs along the road causing inconvenience to the public exercising common rights.

Advertisement

Police records indicate that the heads of pigs that the duo allegedly dropped at Bank of Uganda were draped in placards with the pictures of the Central Bank governor, Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile and Juma Kisaame, the then managing director of dfcu bank.

During the hearing, the scene of crime officer, Mr Emmanuel Aturinda told court that he was in charge of labelling all the exhibits, packing and submitting them to the lab for forensic examination.

He said that on November 15, 2018, he was called by his colleagues at around midday informing him that two men had stormed Central Police Station (CPS) Kampala with two heads of pigs.

He photographed the accused who were arrested having two heads of pigs and placards attached to them.