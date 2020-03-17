Museveni cancels media interface over COVID-19 scare

By Moses Kyeyune

President Yoweri Museveni's interface with the media for his national address that was scheduled for Wednesday has been called off as a safety measure in combating the looming Coronavirus pandemic.

The President was supposed to address the nation on government's stand on the Coronavirus.

This according to a senior press sectary to the President, Ms Lindah Nabusayi, is to prevent a possible spread of the Coronavirus.

Ms Nabusayi says the development is "as advised by the relevant health officials against meetings. She, however, says that the the President's address will be relayed by the Presidential Press Unit (PPU) tomorrow, from Entebbe.

"There will be no access to any other media to State House," she said.

As part of the measures to prevent the virus from spreading into Uganda, the ministry of health has since given a number of guidelines that ought to be followed by the general public.

Government has intensified these measures even more, following cases in the neighbouring countries like Kenya, Rwanda, DR Congo, Nigeria and the latest cases being from Tanzania and Somalia.

Some of these measures include basic hygiene, travel advisories, restriction on public gatherings among other measures.

The Coronavirus pandemic has left more than 150,000 people infected worldwide and over 5,800 dead. The virus incubates in 14 days and it is after two or seven days that an infected person develops symptoms.

There are now 19 confirmed cases across six countries in East Africa.