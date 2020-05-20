50,000 residents to benefit from water project in Butaleja

By MICHEAL WONIALA

BUTALEJA- A water and sanitation project has been launched in Butaleja District by members of Mbale Rotary Club.

The project is aimed at easing access to clean and safe water in the district.

The Nabiganda Solar Powered Borehole System Project that was launched in Kyadogo village, Nabiganda Town Council on Tuesday.

It will also benefit schools in five sub counties.

The 230 million project which is funded by Bluebell Rotary Club in USA, rotary clubs of Munyonyo and Mbale, is aimed to benefit over 50,000 people, according to Mr Joseph Nandaga, the Mbale Rotary Club president.

The project will serve five sub counties including schools in Nabiganda,Mazimasa, Nampologoma,Kachonga and Nabiganda Town council.

Advertisement

Mr Nandaga, said the project will be complete after one year and will provide water to schools and communities that currently depend mainly on streams for water.

"We carried out a needs assessment and found out that there was a serious water shortage in Butaleja majorly in schools where the girl child is mostly affected and we feel when the project is done, it’s will keep girls at school,” he said.

He said that four water kiosks will be set up at Nampologoma and St Mary’s primary schools.

Others kiosks, he said, will be established in Nabiganda, Mazimasa and Kachoga sub counties.

He said the project will be implemented by Sincere Brothers.

Mr Richard Wasige, the district water officer said the district has no clean water and residents face challenges to access clean water.

Mr Moses Khugu, a resident, said that they share water with animals in streams adding that when clean water finally flows, their lives will change.