7,000 girls defiled between Jan and June - police report
Wednesday September 9 2020
BY ANDREW BAGALA
At least 6,888 children were defiled between January and June this year, Criminal Investigations Directorate statistics show.
If the defilement case trend continues like this or increases given we are approaching the festive season, the 2020 annual defilement cases will be higher compared to those of last year.
At least 13,613 defilement cases were registered by the police in 2019, which was an 11 per cent reduction from 15,366 cases recorded in 2018.
The Director of Criminal Investigations, Ms Grace Akullo, said 620 children below the age of eight years were defiled between January and June.
“There were 1,446 victims between nine years and 14 years. 4,822 victims between 14 years and 17 years,” Ms Akullo said yesterday at the opening of the four-day training of trainers on prevention of gender violence at CID headquarters at Kibuli, Kampala.
Last year, the police had reduced cases of defilement to the lowest in more than five years.
Ms Akullo did not tell what has caused the new surge of defilement cases, but several gender violence experts had pointed to the closure of schools and sending school-going students back home during the lockdown to prevent the spread of Coronavirus since late March, 2020.
Ms Akullo said their investigation of sexually related crimes have been impeded by shortage of funds, transportation of officers, victims, witnesses and collection of evidence.
Issues
She said some defilement cases are tried in Chief Magistrate’s Court, but funds for transportation of the witnesses are not given at such lower courts.
Most of the police projects to prevent and also investigate gender based sexual violence are funded by the Justice, Law and Order Sector and United Nations Population Fund.
The Deputy Inspector General of Police Maj Gen Stephen Sabiiti Muzeeyi said the high cases of gender based violence crimes in the country are due to laws that Uganda inherited from colonialists.
“It is made worse by cultural aspects that affect the response to some questions. You know these things of cross-examination, they want you to describe everything the way they happened and in our culture, some of those things are very private. It affects the response of some questions and courts don’t take this in consideration,” Maj Gen Sabiiti said.
Maj Gen Sabiiti said the lack of a law on witness protection has also affected witnesses reporting cases for fear of being stigmatised.
“When you are sexually assaulted, instead of you being a victim, everybody talks about you that is why people shy away,” he said.
