7 district officials fired over Shs2 billion fraud

By EPHRAIM KASOZI & FRED WAMBEDE

Seven senior local government officials have been interdicted to pave way for investigations into alleged plunder of more than Shs2b through their respective local governments.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government, Mr Ben Kumumanya, interdicted the local government officials from Jinja Municipal Council, Butebo, Manafwa, and Namisindwa districts.

He directed the town clerk of Jinja Municipal Council to interdict the principal human resource officer, Mr Samuel Mali, Ronald Kafifi (Chief financial officer), and Ms Jemima Mirembe, an accountant.

Mr Kumumanya also ordered Butebo District Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) to interdict the Chief finance officer, Mr Sale Idhi, and Mr Fanicasi Mweru, the human resource officer, while in Manafwa, the CAO was asked to remove the chief finance officer, Mr Michael Bichacha, out of office.

In Namisindwa, Mr Willy Wamburu, the chief financial officer, was also interdicted.

In the interdiction orders dated February 28, Mr Kumumanya said the Criminal Investigation Department of police is investigating allegations of abuse of office, conspiracy to defraud, embezzlement, false accounting, and money laundering.

“These malpractices are reported to have taken place during the financial years 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 following gross anomalies in financial management in contravention of the relevant laws and regulations,” Mr Kumumanya said in the letters.

The seven interdicted officials are part of the 20 local government officials who were handed over to police on February 24 for investigation into alleged dubious payment of more than Shs2b.

It is alleged that the said monies were siphoned through the four district local governments to private companies and a savings and cooperative group called United Development Sacco.

The companies, which allegedly received the dubious payments, include Samix Uganda Ltd, Zedkol Financial Services Ltd, Otap Ltd and Ligation International Ltd.

It is also alleged that the said money was paid from the respective local government accounts in form of salary deductions and payments for services but without supporting documents.

The ministry has also transferred Nakapiripirit District CAO, Mr Aloysius Aloka, to Namutumba District and directed him to immediately hand over office to his deputy, Mr Oola Donato Olam, who has been assigned in acting capacity.

The Manafwa Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Ahamada Washaki, yesterday said he had already called for investigations into alleged mismanagement of funds by the Chief Finance Officer and other civil servants in the district.

“I am aware and I had called for wide investigations in the mismanagement of government funds by civil servants. I had raised a red flag,” Mr Washaki said.

“I instituted investigations and also found out that about Shs48m for Integrated Landscape Management and other funds including Shs319m for paying pensioners could not be traced,” he added.

Efforts to get a comment from Namisindwa chairperson George William Wopuwa were futile while the vice chairperson, Mr Peter Wabuya, declined to comment.

BACKGROUND

The head of State House Anti-corruption Unit, Lt Col Edith Nakalema, said the investigations followed a complaint in which the Secretary to the Treasury, Mr Keith Muhakanizi, reported doubted payments of Shs2b.

“Our preliminary investigations have confirmed the money was paid out and we want to establish who exactly received the money and for what purpose,” Lt Col Nakalema said.

She revealed that Shs120m was paid through Jinja, Shs495m through Namisindwa, Shs543m (Manafwa) and (Shs175m) Butebo.