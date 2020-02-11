70-year-old arrested for defiling his granddaughter

He said that the suspect will be taken to court to face charges of aggravated defilement and incest, once investigations are complete.

By URN

Police in Hoima District have arrested a 70-year-old man on allegations of defiling his 5-year-old granddaughter.

Police identified the suspect as Keya Kafeero, a resident of Buhirigi LCI in Buhirigi parish, Bombo Sub County in Hoima District.

Kafeero reportedly grabbed the child after she had been sent by the mother to collect plates from his house on Monday.

“After waiting for the child to come in vain, the mother followed her and caught Kafeero red-handed defiling the victim,” Mr Julius Hakiza, the Albertine regional police spokesperson said.

He added that this prompted the child’s mother to sound an alarm that attracted residents who pounced on Kafeero and beat him to coma.

“He was however rescued by local council officials who arrested and took him to Kigorobya Police Station where is currently being detained,” Mr Hakiza said.

