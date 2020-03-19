780,000 Ugandans risk losing their jobs over coronavirus

By Moses Kyeyune

At least 780,000 Ugandans risk losing their jobs as the spread of coronavirus takes a toll on Uganda’s economy, according to government.

Mr Matia Kasaija, minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development on Thursday told Parliament that the tourism sector alone will severely be affected by a sharp drop in tourists coming to Uganda following extensive travel restrictions in the USA, Europe and Asia.

“Tourism earnings are also expected to decline significantly in the last four months of the financial year,” he said in a government statement to the House.

According to the minister, exports are expected to decline in the last four months of the financial year, on account of a sharp reduction in global demand and travel restrictions imposed by Uganda's key trading partners in the Middle East, European Union and Asia.

Imports

To be affected by travel restrictions and a reduction in demand within the local economy. The majority of Uganda's imports come from Asia, particularly China which has been the most affected country. Overall, imports are expected to decline by 44% in the last four months of this financial year.

Loan Disbursements

Projected to decline by 50 percent in the last five months of the financial year because of the likely delays in projects execution and a disruption in the supply of inputs for the projects.