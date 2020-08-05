ANT calls off Delegates Conference, slams EC

By Moses Kyeyune

KAMPALA- The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) has called off its National Delegates Conference that was slated to take place on Thursday.

The party was founded by former Army Commander and ex-Forum for Democratic Party president, Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu in 2019.

The cancellation of the conference was prompted by the party’s failure to secure clearance from the Electoral Commission (EC).

It’s not clear why the EC did not clear the meeting, since Mr Paul Bukenya, the assistant spokesman of the electoral body declined to comment on the issue.

ANT’s acting National Organising Secretary, Ms Alice Alaso, in a Wednesday statement said, “it is simply impossible to proceed with the Delegates Conference.”

She said that they are “extremely disappointed by the irresponsible attitude of the EC,” when it failed to respond to the party’s notification about the conference.

On Tuesday, ANT party leaders expressed similar sentiments, accusing the EC of frequently ignoring their correspondences.