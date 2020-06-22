ANT releases electoral roadmap
Monday June 22 2020
The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) has unveiled its roadmap to identify a presidential flag bearer.
Founded by former FDC party president, Rtd Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu, ANT indicates through the roadmap that they will fully participate in the 2021 general elections.
The Party's Head of Electoral Affairs, Mr Dan Mugarura and spokesperson Wilberforce Seryazi, said at a press briefing on Monday that those interested to hold the party's flag for presidential election will pick nomination forms starting today until June 25.
Full Roadmap
22nd -25th June: Candidates pick nomination forms.
26th -29th June: Party's Electoral Body goes through applications for legibility of candidates.
1st and 2nd of July: Party Nominated candidates for presidential flag bearer.
3rd July: Party harmonizes campaign programs (those who are nominated will be required to submit campaign program with agents.)
6th July -3rd August: Campaigns within the party.
26 July: Open campaigns and presidential debate. (If we end up having only one candidate, the debate will then be held depending on our internal organization.)
4th-5th August: Accreditation of delegates.
6th August: National Delegates Conference (election of flag bearer).