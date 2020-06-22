ANT releases electoral roadmap

22nd -25th June: Candidates pick nomination forms.

26th -29th June: Party's Electoral Body goes through applications for legibility of candidates.

1st and 2nd of July: Party Nominated candidates for presidential flag bearer.

3rd July: Party harmonizes campaign programs (those who are nominated will be required to submit campaign program with agents.)

6th July -3rd August: Campaigns within the party.

26 July: Open campaigns and presidential debate. (If we end up having only one candidate, the debate will then be held depending on our internal organization.)

4th-5th August: Accreditation of delegates.