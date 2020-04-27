By SUZAN NANJALA & ROBERT OWOT

Police in Aswa region are holding one of their senior officers on allegation of insubordination.

The Agago District Police Commander (DPC) Samson Lubega was arrested on Sunday evening after he allegedly attended a house party organized by a businessman who returned from the UK through Dubai last month.

It’s alleged that Mr Francis Onek, a resident of Patongo town council organized a get-together of 30 people with the DPC as one of the guests in attendance.

Mr Onek who returned to Uganda on March 17, 2020, is alleged to have refused to isolate himself upon his return and when the Covid-19 task force tried to reach him, he disappeared from the district.

Aswa region police spokesperson, Mr Jimmy Patrick Okema said Mr Lubega authorised Mr Onek to organise the party, something which is against the Presidential directive against gatherings in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The locals got concerned after seeing a gathering in their area and informed the authorities, Mr Okema said.

“Earlier, the District task force had asked Onek to isolate himself but he refused and disappeared only to resurface on the day of the party,’’ he added.

Mr Okema said DPC Lubega will be transferred to police headquarters in Kampala for further interrogation and those who attended the party will be screened and quarantined.

The Agago Resident District Commissioner (RDC) and task force chairperson Linos Ngompek, said all those who were at the party have been quarantined at the venue as they wait the team from Ministry of Health to guide the district on what next.

“Mr Onek presented to us the certificate from one of the health facilities around but we questioned its authenticity since it was not issued by Ministry of Health,’’ he said.

