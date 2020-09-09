Akena defies court directive to leave UPC presidency

BY MONITOR TEAM

Mr Jimmy Akena yesterday continued to conduct business at Uganda House despite court nullifying his presidency of the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) party.

Mr Akena insisted he is still president of UPC even after the Court of Appeal on Monday declared that he has illegally been in the position since 2015. The court ordered the party to conduct fresh nominations and elections to choose a new president.

However, Mr Akena told journalists yesterday that he will not relinquish the office. He said the court quashed his old tenure, which elapsed in July but that he has since secured a new term that is not affected by the ruling.

“The ruling has been overtaken by events and does not affect my new term as party president. I wish to state clearly that the term in question in this court process is the term of 2015 to 2020. The new leadership has already completed the process of establishing itself within the law and as such will continue with the mandate of the Uganda Peoples Congress,” he said.

Mr Akena said UPC will continue with preparations for the 2021 elections and will hold its party parliamentary nominations on September 26.

However, Mr Dan Wandera Ogalo, a senior lawyer, said court orders are not subject to individual interpretation.

“The best thing he can do is to seek a review of the decision of the court. Because when a court gives orders, that is the law. Decisions of the court must be obeyed; if you think it is wrong, it is not for you to say this decision means that,” Mr Ogalo said.

Asked whether he will appeal the ruling, Mr Akena said: “We are still looking in depth at the ruling, but the fact that the ruling dealings are strictly of 2015, we are not in a hurry to appeal that matter as we are dealing with matters of 2020.” Mr Peter Walubiri, the leader of a rival UPC faction opposed to Mr Akena’s presidency, said they will pursue the application filed against him for contempt of court.

The application calls on court to declare all activities and decisions made by Mr Akena since the 2015 delegates conference null and void. They want Mr Akena committed to civil prison for one year, and Prof Edward Kakonge paid Shs300m in damages. Prof Kakonge had replaced late Joseph Bossa, the then chairperson of UPC in 2015.

“We are going to pursue that contempt application so that he is actually arrested. Next time you will be interviewing him on the prison bus to Luzira,” Mr Walubiri said.

He revealed that his administration has now embarked on a process to usher in fresh leadership for the party.

“Early next week, we shall be proceeding to conduct district conferences and nominations for presidential flag bearers and we shall be having a delegates conference, perhaps by the end of the month,” he added.

“Probably by October we will have a president of UPC. The elected president will represent UPC in the 2021 presidential race,” Mr Walubiri added.

On Monday, the Court of Appeal confirmed that Mr Akena had assumed the UPC presidency illegally and should vacate office.

“It is now five years down the road and Akena continues to execute the duties of the president of the party, albeit resulting from an illegal process, which was quashed in 2015,” the court ruled.