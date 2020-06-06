Ministers undergo mandatory testing for Covid-19

By JONATHAN KAMOGA

Uganda on Friday started mandatory Covid-19 testing for ministers after staffers in the prime minister’s office tested positive, the health ministry confirmed.

Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda said he was self-isolating despite testing negative for the virus.

“Friends, I have gone into self-isolation after some of my contacts tested positive for Covid-19. My own test result is negative, however, I have taken this decision as a health recommended measure,” tweeted Dr Ruhakana on Friday.

Most of the cabinet meetings are done at the premier’s offices in the capital Kampala and that ministers might have been in contact with the said individuals.

One minister posted photos of himself undergoing the test on social media Friday afternoon.

The cabinet ministers will also undergo a second testing after 14, according to Emmanuel Ainebyona, a Health Ministry spokesman.

Uganda which is gradually lifting the lockdown, put in place by President Yoweri Museveni three months ago, has recorded 557 Covid-19 cases.

