Amuria leaders bicker over pregnant woman's death Friday May 29 2020 In Summary Dr Pataleo Ebacu, the in- charge of Amuria Health Centre IV, said the powers to speak on behalf of the medical fraternity were vested in the hands of the district health officer. Ms Fede Iseet, the Amuria Resident District Commissioner said she instituted inquiries which later clarified that the woman did not pass on as a result of negligence by the doctors. By SIMON PETER EMWAMU A businessman in Amuria District, who lost a pregnant wife at Amuria Health Centre IV, has questioned the circumstances under which his wife died.Mr Simon Opus, told Daily Monitor in an interview on Wednesday evening in Amuria Town Council that for the last three days, his wife, Salume Alupo, who had a miscarriage, allegedly had lain in the theatre unattended to by medical officers even after two consecutive scans from two clinics called for the removal of the fetus.Mr Opus said his wife was referred to the health centre for better pregnancy complications management by medical staff of Amilimil Health Centre II, in Kuju Sub-county, on May 13."She called me upon arrival at the health centre that she had been asked to take a scan, which she did, but after presenting findings from the scan to the medical nurses at the registry, she was referred to the theatre, but there was no medical officer to attend to her," he said.On May 14, he said they took another scan at another clinic, it was also found that the fetus in her womb was dead. "We again returned to the same hospital, but no attention was given," he said.Mr Opus said when his wife's health worsened at 2pm, a nurse who got concerned started providing the medication, but it was too late and by 10pm, his wife had passed on.Dr Pataleo Ebacu, the in- charge of Amuria Health Centre IV, said the powers to speak on behalf of the medical fraternity were vested in the hands of the district health officer. Ms Fede Iseet, the Amuria Resident District Commissioner said she instituted inquiries which later clarified that the woman did not pass on as a result of negligence by the doctors.She said the scans that were carried out were not guided by the medical doctors at Amuria Health Centre IV as had been claimed."As a leader, my duty was to establish the truth, and that is the first case of maternal death in Amuria Health Centre IV," he said.But the death certificate in possession of Mr Opus indicates that his wife succumbed to death as result of dead fetus in her womb.The National Annual Maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance and Response Report 2018/2019 titled very Mother and New-born accounted for attributes 46 per cent of the maternal deaths to haemorrhage.