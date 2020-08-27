Amuriat, Biriggwa hand over offices after FDC nomination

By DAMALI MUKHAYE

The Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party president, Mr Patrick Amuriat, and the party’s national chairperson, Mr Waswa Biriggwa, yesterday handed over their offices after they were duly nominated to compete for the party’s presidential flag bearer for 2021 polls.

One of the conditions that was set by the party electoral commission was that for an aspirant to be duly nominated, he or she must step aside from their current responsibilities.

Both Amuriat and Biriggwa were nominated after they fulfilled the requirements. They are now going to be subjected to internal party elections.

Addressing FDC supporters after the nomination exercise, Mr Biriggwa promised to give all households Shs100,000 per month for the first six months so that the polulation can start small scale businesses.

“This State has a lot of money but it only benefits a few. If you look at the huge amount of money spent on secret budgets, State House and the fleets of vehicles used by top managers, this money can be used to benefit the population to reduce poverty,” he said.

Mr Biriggwa also promised to intensify technology development and introduce one village per-item model to increase agriculture production for both domestic and international exports.

On education, he said he would emphasise e-learning and ensure that all people who graduate have jobs.

Mr Amuriat on the other hand said he would buy laptops for all students across the country because education is the backbone of growth in every country. “My major emphasis will be on the security of education. Uganda will never develop unless we improve our education systems...,” Mr Amuriat said.

He also said he will promote health for all at no cost and promised to put 50 per cent of his efforts to reducing youth unemployment. Just like Biriggwa, Mr Amuriat also promised to modernise agriculture.

Mr John Kigonyogo, the party deputy spokesperson, said Rubaga Division mayor Joyce Ssebugwawo has been appointed the acting party president while the party chairperson for eastern region, Ms Salaamu Musumba, will step in as the acting national party chairperson.

