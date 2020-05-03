Angry mob chops off suspected burglar’s leg

According to the Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango, police responded after getting information about a mob action that was being carried out, but by the time they got to the scene, the angry mob had cut off one of the suspect's legs.

By Juliet Nalwooga

Police in Kakiri town council, Wakiso District have rescued a suspected burglar from an angry mob, who cut off his leg.

It’s alleged that Kakiri Police received information from one resident, Sofas Sigane, that unknown thugs had broken into his house and stolen a bag containing a phone and other items.

A search was mounted by the civilians who allegedly nabbed the suspect in possession of the stolen items, before pouncing on him and beating him severely.

According to the Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango, police responded after getting information about a mob action that was being carried out, but by the time they got to the scene, the angry mob had cut off one of the suspect's legs.

“Our officers managed to rescue the suspect identified as Muhammad Ssempijja, and rushed him to Mulago hospital where he is currently receiving treatment from,” he said.

Mr Onyango cautioned the public against mob justice, saying no one has a right to charge and convict a person except courts of law.

