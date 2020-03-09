Another Gayaza H/S dorm burns in space of two days

By Stephen Otage

Police on Sunday said they were investigating the cause of two successive fire incidents that occurred at Gayaza High School in a space of two days.

On Sunday, a fire broke out at a dormitory called Kivebulaya, two days after another inferno gutted Corby dormitory, which accommodated about 60 girls, at around 7:40pm on Friday night, destroying property such as mattresses and suit cases.

The cause of the two fires was not readily established by yesterday but police said they suspected arson.

Mr Edison Muhangi, the Kasangati Division Police Commander, said there were investigating reports that an external arsonist torched the dormitory through a window.

“We have ruled out the possibility of an electric short circuit but somebody must have [lit the fire] because the fire started from outside the dormitory and there were some students in the dormitory,” he said.

Police probe

Mr Muhangi said police were taking statements from all the students who resided in the dormitory. Ms Robinah Kizito, the school headmistress, declined to speak to Daily Monitor, saying she wanted to allow police to first finish their investigations.

Just like the Friday fire, more parents streamed to the school yesterday to check on their children. At the school’s main entrance, commotion reigned as police and the school administrators denied the parents access.

Advertisement

However, sources, who spoke to this newspaper on condition of anonymity, pointed to the ongoing administrative wrangles at the school which they said could have led to some of the aggrieved parties in the conflict lighting the fire to make the school unmanageable.

We could not independently verify the claims.

Dr Rose Kaggwa, the chairperson of the Parents-Teachers Association, who also is an old girl of the school, said this is the first time the school has caught fire of such magnitude.

On Saturday, the head teacher accompanied by her two deputies, Ms Annet Kaboggoza Musoke (in-charge of Administration and Welfare) and Ms Mary Mukasa Kalyango (in-charge of Academics), addressed journalists and called upon the public to contribute towards reconstruction of the burnt dormitory which had been insured. She said the insurance cover does not extend to students’ property.

Mr Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa, the Buganda Kingdom finance minister and a former parent at the school, donated 60 mattresses and blankets to the affected students.