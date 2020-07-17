By James Kabengwa

Mr Rajiv Ruparelia, the managing director of Ruparellia group has accused members of the anti-terrorism police for assaulting him in Kololo, a Kampala suburb, on Friday.

Mr Ruparelia, is the son of Mr Sudhir Ruparelia, the chairman of the group that has interests in insurance, real estate, the hospitality industry, education, among other businesses.

Mr Ruparelia said that when he was walking his dogs in the neighbourhood, he stopped a speeding vehicle to inquire why the driver was speeding.

It turned out that car was carrying policemen.

He said that he told them it was unsafe for them to drive at such a speed in a residential area.

The cops reportedly responded by telling him that they were speeding in Uganda not in India.

“An officer angrily said to me that this is not India. This is Uganda. Immediately when the dogs realised that I was being beaten by the officers they tried to save me. This was a racial attack," Mr Ruparelia said.

Mr Ruparelia’s family originated from India.

He said that several policemen jumped out of the car and assaulted him.

The dog handler, according to Mr Ruparelia, was also assaulted and he’s nursing wounds in hospital.

Police, however, say the law enforcers were defending themselves against Mr Ruparelia who reportedly let his dogs to attack them after a heated verbal exchange with them.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, said that as the cops listened to Mr Ruparelia, who had stopped their car, he let his dogs to attack them.

“The preliminary information we have is two-sided and we can’t make conclusions. I can’t deny that our officers abused him nor can I deny that the officers were acting in self defence. We will conclude when we interview the two parties,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

He said that a case of rush and negligence against Mr Ruparelia, has been registered by the police officers who are attacked to Bank of Uganda.