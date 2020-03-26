Apac senior nursing officer collapses, dies while on duty

By BILL OKETCH & SANTO OJOK

Mr Wilfred Odong, a nursing officer at the facility said the deceased had been receiving medication for the ailment which she suffered for a long period of time.

He said her condition worsened the fateful day after she visited the doctor and was given treatment.

“She is the head of our department and was supervising us as usual but she was complaining of chest problems while carrying on with the work,” he said.

But a source at Apac hospital, said the deceased reacted negatively to the treatment.

“She was prescribed ampicillin injectable but it was out of stock before she opted for the alternative which reacted negatively in her body,” the source said.



Ms Grace Atim, one of the deceased’s close friends, told Daily Monitor that Sr Apio paid her debt a few days ago and “she told me it’s a sin to die with people’s debts”.

“She was one of my customers. She took fish from me on credit but a few days ago, she came to me and paid the money saying she didn’t want to die with anybody’s debts. I was so surprised when I heard about her sudden death,” she said.

Dr Fanuel Sabiti, Apac hospital medical superintendent said they were so saddened by their colleague’s untimely demise.