Archbishop-elect Kaziimba goes for induction retreat

By EPHRAIM KASOZI & JALIRA NAMYALO

Archbishop-elect Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has been taken for a three-day retreat to prepare for his new role at the helm of the Church of Uganda, officials have said.

The retreat that commenced on Thursday evening and ends today evening comprise induction on his new role as archbishop, the challenges of the office and giving him mentorship from senior primates.

Church of Uganda communications officer Adams Sadiiki said the archbishop-elect will be joined by the Archbishop of North America, Foley Beach, who will also be guest preacher on Sunday when Kaziimba will be enthroned.

“Usually when a bishop is on a retreat, you need someone more senior to you and you are the person who chooses that person, and Bishop Kaziimba has chosen Archbishop Foley Beach,” Mr Sadiiki said.

Archbishop Beach arrived on Thursday night, three days to the enthronement of the archbishop-elect Kaziimba Mugalu as the ninth archbishop of the Church of Uganda. He is among the eleven primates, who include Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who are set to grace the event.

The chairperson of the organising committee for the Archbishop’s enthronement, Ms Ruth Nankabirwa, said arrangements have been finalised and all is set for the day, noting that the archbishop-elect has also fully occupied his new fully-furnished home.

The house, according to Ms Nankabirwa, has been refurbished with modern furniture and other household items.

She revealed that all the renovations are complete, two cars worth Shs600 million were purchased for the new archbishop, the public address system and tents were all paid fully for.

“Security is prepared to make sure that people’s vehicles are protected because normally on such days there are people who come with other intentions other than the objective of the day,” she said.

Archbishop-elect Kaziimba was elected the ninth archbishop to replace Archbishop Stanley Ntagali whose tenure ends on March 1, when he clocks 65 years, the mandatory retirement age set by the Constitution of the Church of Uganda.

His enthronement is set for tomorrow at St Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe, the seat of the Anglican Church in Uganda.

He will a week later be consecrated as the Bishop of Kampala Diocese at All Saints Cathedral, Kampala, replacing Archbishop Ntagali.

Who is Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu

