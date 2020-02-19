Arrest people who claim to be poor, says Gen. Elwelu

By URN

The Commander of Land Forces, Lt. Gen. Peter Elwelu has said that people cry of poverty and have made it their daily topic of discussion should be arrested.

While speaking during the belated National Resistance Movement anniversary in Kamuda Sub-county, Soroti District on Wednesday, Gen Elwelu said that there is “no reason” for anyone, especially in Teso region, to cry and speak about poverty.

He said that the region has immense opportunities like fertile soils that can improve their lives, but many people have instead opted to rally for “unproductive ventures” like politics.

The seemingly agitated General said that many people in Teso are deteriorating into dependency, when they have a lot of potential to improve their lives.

Teso Sub Region is among the top five sub regions in Uganda with high poverty levels where over 40 per cent of the population lives below the poverty line, according to the 2016/2017 Uganda National Household Survey.

Gen Elwelu said that that most people in Teso have failed to understand their potential to alleviate poverty, saying this can happen if they shunned politics.

