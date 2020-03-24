Arua prison break: 17 inmates still missing

By FELIX WAROM OKELLO

Arua- At least 17 inmates remain at large after escaping from Arua government prison on Saturday after they accused prison authorities of failing to institute measures to guard against the coronavirus pandemic that has led to a global lockdown.

Dozens of prisoners who escaped were also protesting suspension of court sessions and stringent restrictions on visits at the facility because of coronavirus, overcrowding and poor meals.

During the scuffle, three of the inmates were shot dead by joint security forces as they pursued the run-aways.

Thirteen of the escapees have since been re-arrested while six others are nursing injuries they sustained as a result of the gunshots.

Speaking to Daily Monitor in an interview yesterday, Mr Frank Mbaine, the Prisons spokesperson, said 13 inmates were rearrested while 17 are still on the run.

How they escaped

“Our preliminary investigations indicate that Adrapi Moses, aka Mbalia, who is on life sentence after he was found guilty of murder, is the ring leader who masterminded the plot to escape. He mobilised inmates under the guise of escaping from coronavirus pandemic and protesting suspension of closure of courts and visitation ban for 30 days,” Mr Mbaine said.

“The inmates used a ladder to jump over the perimeter wall while others were having lunch. In the process, one of the inmates was shot hanging on the fence,” he said.

Mr Baine said the ring leaders have since been transferred to other prisons as they intensify the search for the missing inmates.

According to sources that preferred anonymity for fear of victimisation, some inmates accused authorities over failure to take precautionary measures against coronavirus, suspending visits and court process, citing delayed justice amid the coronavirus scare.

Others allegedly complained of poor meals and congestion in the cells, which they said exposes them to the virus.

Mr George Lenga, the regional prisons commander, said: “We have supplied the prisoners with sanitisers and hand washing facilities in the Prisons. We also have a fully operational health centre III equipped with medicine and medical personnel. So their reason of being wiped out in case of an outbreak does not hold.”

He said inmates should not break the law on grounds of coronavirus but wait for courts to resume operations.

The prison was constructed to accommodate 400 inmates according to a source. At the time of escape, there were 834 inmates yet the facility constructed in 1930s by the Belgians was meant to accommodate 400.