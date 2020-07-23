Asian properties: 3 tycoons lose bid to halt House probe

By MISAIRI THEMBO KAHUNGU

Three property moguls have lost a bid to be left out of the ongoing investigations into departed Asians’ properties by Parliament after Speaker Rebecca Kadaga dismissed their pleas.

Mr Muhammed Allibhai, Mr Pradip Nandlal Karia and Mr Minex Nandlal Karia, all Ugandans of Asian origin, had through their lawyers of Akampumuza & Co. Advocates written three letters to the Speaker, protesting the ongoing probe by the Parliament taskforce chaired by Makindye East MP Ibrahim Kasozi.

The three men, who are under probe over how they repossessed about 1,000 properties from the Departed Asians Properties Custodian Board (DAPCB), had told Ms Kadaga that they already have a petition in the Constitutional Court challenging the probe. They were also claiming that the matters being investigated by the taskforce were settled in another report and are opposed to the participation of DAPCB’s executive secretary George William Bizibu in the probe.

But Ms Kadaga, in a July 9 letter, dismissed all the claims being made by the tycoons, saying in the principle of separation of powers, Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase) is legally handling the investigations because they arise from Auditor General’s reports.

She also said the petition was lodged in court after the people under probe had already appeared and testified before the taskforce hence no grounds for her to stop the proceedings under the subjudice rule.

“I am informed that your clients ran to court after their appearance before the committee ruling out any contempt or breach of the sub judice rule. There was no action in any court in relation to the matters before the committee at the time of their being summoned or at the commencement of the inquiry” the Speaker’s letter reads in part.

Speaker’s objections

Ms Kadaga also rejected the tycoons’ objection to produce documents related to powers of attorney and management contracts.

The Speaker also rejected the claims that the investigations of the taskforce are reopening matters that had already been resolved by the previous ministers of Finance, saying what is being done now is based on the terms of reference the MPs were given in respect to the audit reports on DAPCB as per Rules 178(1((a) and 156 (c) of Parliament’s Rules of Procedure.

“In the premises, I find no merit in your objection. I find it to be an attempt to muzzle Parliament in execution of its oversight mandate contrary to National Objectives and Directive Principles I, XXVI, XXIX (g), Articles 8A and 17 (f) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda. Your clients are by copy hereof, advised to attend to the committee where they can be heard” Ms Kadaga ruled.

On the objection to the participation of Mr Bizibu and officials of DAPCB in the ongoing investigations, the Speaker insisted that the Cosase taskforce is empowered by the Article 90 (3)(b) of the Constitution to co-opt any MP or employ qualified persons to assist them in the discharge of their functions.

Mr Kasozi commended the Speaker for clearing the air. “Muhammad Allibhai and everyone who thinks running to court after the investigations commenced will work have no choice other than appearing before our Committee. We are not here to haunt anyone and that’s why we want to accord them fair hearing” he said.

Background

In September last year, under Constitutional Petition No2 of 2019, Mr Allibhai and others ran to the Constitutional Court seeking orders to stop the proceedings of the Cosase taskforce because any investigations were illegal. They said there is a pending petition No. 22 of 2019 filed last year in the Constitutional Court about the same subject and any other probe would be in contempt of the ongoing proceedings in court.