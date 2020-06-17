Aspiring MP arrested for conducting illegal campaigns

By Perez Rumanzi

Ntungamo-Police in Ntungamo have arrested a businessman in Ntungamo District who was allegedly canvassing for votes.

Mr Edward Beyendeza Bekunda recently wants to be the flag bearer for the ruling National Resistance Movement for Ntungamo Municipality Member of Parliament seat.

Police accused him of defying government directives on holding public meetings after allegedly hosting a consultative meeting at his home. The meeting was reportedly attended by close to 200 people.

The directives are intended to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Beyendeza was picked from his home in Mpama, Kyamate Ward, Eastern Division, where he allegedly hosted the meeting on Monday evening.

Mr Beyendeza, who is the director of Zande Properties, a real estate company, is a former bursar of Uganda Management Institute.

Ntungamo District Police Commander, Mr Damian Katwesiime said that police on several occasions warned Mr Beyendeza against holding meetings at his home, but he defied the caution by

holding three consecutive meetings at his home.

“There was a gathering [at Mr Beyendeza’s home] and the reason for the gathering was not clear. He is not a leader in any way. What if he is training rebels? Why gather people when it’s not time for campaigns?” Mr Katwesiime asked.

Mr Beyendeza was detained at Ntungamo Police Station but was released after the intervention of Ntungamo Resident District Commissioner, Mr George Bakunda.

Mr Katwesiime said adamant politicians who hold similar illegal meetings are becoming a burden to police in the area.

He said they have information that several politicians in Ruhaama County are holding illegal political meetings.

However, Mr Beyendeza said he was not held at Ntungamo Police Station although record show that his case was recorded in the station’s diary.

“I was not arrested. I have not met the DPC and I have not talked to him either,” Mr Beyendeza said.