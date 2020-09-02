Aspiring MP arrested for violating Covid-19 guidelines

YAHUDU KITUNZI

MBALE- Police in Mbale City are holding an aspiring Member of Parliament for Industrial City Division, in Mbale City, for allegedly holding an illegal procession.

Mr Augustine Mutenyo, wants to be the flag bearer for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) for Industrial City Division.

Mr Mutenyo is competing with Mr John Wekesa Wambogo for the party flag.

Police commanded by Mbale District Police Commander, Mr Fred Ahimbisibwe arrested Mr Mutenyo, on Naboa Road while leading a procession on Tuesday evening.

Police accused him of defying government directives intended to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Elgon Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika confirmed the arrest, saying the suspect will be charged in court after investigations.

He said the suspect is detained at Mbale Central Police Station.

According to police, on several occasions, they have warned politicians against holding meetings or processions.