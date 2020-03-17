Authorities ban night discos in Zombo after attack

By PEACE GIRAMIA

Following the attack on UPDF base at Oduk Village in Zombo town council by a group of men two weeks ago, authorities in the area have now banned night discos. The authorities said the disco halls are areas where the youth carry out bad plans, and smoke opium and mairungi (khat).

Speaking to Daily Monitor on Monday evening, the chairperson LC3 Zombo town council, Mr Joseph Ogen, said: “This ban will help restore sanity in the council because it is the duty of the leaders to ensure the people and their property are safe. When there is sanity, we shall recall this decision.”

The attack on the UPDF barracks on Thursday March 5th left five UPDF soldiers and about 22 of the attackers dead; 12 houses of the soldiers were torched.

According to Ogen, illicit drugs and alcohol are sold to youths in the night clubs, and they are later lured into crimes including defilement, theft and murder. He has urged all club owners to abide by this ban or face arrest for defying the order.

The council has made the decision and says it is ready to lose local revenue it collects from the disco operators, about Shs5million monthly from the collections.

Earlier in 2012, the council resolved to ban disco operations, but the enforcement met resistance from the businessmen who operate the disco halls.

Mr James Oringi, the Proprietor of Montana Vibes hall in Zombo East village says the new ban will affect their source of income.

“Through the disco hall that I operate, I have been able to generate income to pay school fees and feed my family. There are some loans I borrowed and I do solely rely on this money from the hall to pay back this loan. This ban means I will be unable to pay the loan like I used to,” he said.

On a good day, Oringi says he collects close to Shs300,000 from a night show and discos.

Another operator, Mr Rogers Omirambe of Suncity hall, notes that the ban will affect his lifestyle as he has to now focus on other jobs like farming.

“The incident should not have had this huge impact on us the businessmen, the attack was not planned from disco halls and video centres,” he complained.

Since the attack, over 35 people have so far been arrested by the UPDF, police and the locals. Most of the attackers fled into neighbouring DRCongo.

