Baganda urged to build hospital

By Stephen Otage

Baganda should raise money to set up a hospital just like they did under ‘Ettofaali’ initiative to rebuild the royal tombs at Kasubi and Masengere building in Bulange, Kampala, a former kingdom official has advised.

Mr Emmanuel Ndaula, a former Buganda kingdom deputy prime minister, said this during the launch of Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga’s book entitled, “Ettoofali” at the Katikkiro’s official residence in Mengo-Lubiri on Friday afternoon.

The book details the fundraising journey that was executed within Buganda Kingdom, different parts of Uganda and abroad, yielding billions of shillings much of which was collected from the common people.

“Every leader needs to read the knowledge in this book because it talks about how the katikkiro managed to fundraise for the kingdom. And in the same spirit, I ask the Kabaka’s subjects to think of using the same strategy to raise money to build a kingdom hospital,” Mr Sendaula said at the launch.

He argued that there is need for the kingdom to construct a private hospital for both low income patients and those who can afford to pay more money because during the lockdown, it became evident that even Ugandans who have been flying out of the country to be treated, can get treatment in the country provided hospitals are equipped and have the right personnel.

Mr Mayiga said the fundraising drive in which he collected more than Shs10 billion for the kingdom was a life-changing experience which revamped the kingdom and armed him with ‘seven transformational ideas’ any leader would like to borrow. These ‘transformational ideas’ were to be laid out in a book, entitled ‘7-key transformation idea’, which Mr Mayiga released in 2016.

Advertisement

“This book (Ettofaali) discusses many things. Some people were surprised when we invited businessmen to Mengo. But these are part of Mengo. In some parts of Buganda, the subjects had never seen a kabaka’s minister. We were surprised that central government institutions like Bank of Uganda and Parliament could come and join in the campaign,” Mr Mayiga said.

He said among the projects that the money was able to accomplish was the finishing of the Masengere building, erecting a perimeter wall around the Kasubi tombs, establishing a television station for the kingdom. He said the campaign was also a rallying point to encourage the kingdom subjects to step up coffee production which has improved household incomes of the subjects.

Ettoofali is a campaign launched in 2013 and ended in 2016 when the kingdom prime minister reached out to several individuals and corporate institutions looking for financial support to finance projects for the kingdom.

Mr Mayiga said if it was not for transparency in the manner the money was handled, any weak hearted person would have abandoned the project because of all manner of accusations which cropped up pointing towards alleged mismanagement of the money.