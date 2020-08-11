Bagyenda, Kasekende not under probe – CID

By ANDREW BAGALA

KAMPALA- The Criminal Investigations Directorate has said they are not investigating former Bank of Uganda deputy governor, Dr Louis Kasekende and former director of banks supervision, Justine Bagyenda, over missing land titles of clients of closed commercial banks as earlier media reports had suggested.

The CID spokesperson, Mr Charles Twiine, yesterday said they have no criminal file against Dr Kasekende or Ms Bagyenda over the missing land titles.

“We aren’t investigating those two individuals. The only criminal file we have regarding the missing land titles is against Benedict Sekabira. It was sanctioned and Mr Sekabira was summoned two weeks ago, but he never reported. We are considering other alternatives to implement the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions,” Mr Twiine said.

Mr Sekabira is Bank of Uganda director for financial markets development.

He said CID were considering other options which included re-summoning Sekabira to record a statement or taking the case file straight to court for prosecution.

There were reports in the local media that Dr Kasekende and Ms Bagyenda were being investigated by the CID reportedly upon instructions from Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The investigation against Sekabira stems from the probe by Parliament’s committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase) into the closure of seven commercial banks. In its report, the committee asked the Inspector General of Police to investigate some Bank of Uganda officials implicated in irregularities that led to the closure of the commercial banks.