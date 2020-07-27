By MISAIRI THEMBO KAHUNGU

A rift has erupted among members of Banyakigezi Elders Forum (BEF) on how to share the proceeds from a house they bought at Shs350m from President Museveni’s cash reward for their mediation between him and former prime minister Amama Mbabazi.

Sources within the elders’ forum said after Mr Mbabazi had been fired as Prime Minister in 2014, the President gave the elders Shs1b to find a home for the forum and also to establish a cultural centre.

“Our mediation was successful and that is why you saw that the President and his brother Mbabazi did not rip themselves apart when they both ran for Presidency in 2016. Happy with our work, the President gave us money so that we have permanent offices and do research on Bakiga culture,” a source said.

However, there are now claims that some of the top leaders of the forum have connived to sell off the house on Plot 159 Kabale Road in Kabale Municipality to settle their personal financial challenges.

This newspaper has seen a complaint letter submitted to the State House Anti-Corruption Unit by two of the trustees of the forum asking Lt Col Edith Nakalema to investigate five members who have allegedly sold the house at Shs250m.

The complainants have named those involved in selling the house as Bishop Enock Kayeye, the forum’s chairperson, Prof Peter Baguma (treasurer), Rev Geoffrey Byarugaba (secretary) and two trustees only identified as Mr Kihirita and Mr Muhereza.

“Sadly, the building is being sold fraudulently for Shs250m only, making a loss of Shs100m for no good reason. We request your quick intervention to stop the fraudulent sale of this important building which is in an advanced stage” a July 17 letter reads in part.

The Anti-Corruption Unit yesterday confirmed receipt of the complaint.

Mr Don Wanyama, the senior Presidential Press Secretary, who also speaks for the unit, said it was recommended that a caveat be put on the property to stop the buyer from taking over.

“The complaint came to us. It was looked at and recommendations were made that a caveat be put on the property. The RDC (Resident District Commissioner) Kabale also promised to follow up and also run radio adverts advising the public not to buy the property,” Mr Wanyama said.

According to the complainants, the reason the President donated the Shs1b after the mediation efforts was that the forum embarks on other activities that include research, upholding the culture, language development and modelling the youth into responsible citizens.

Bishop Kayeye was not available for a comment because he was not “feeling well,” a woman, who picked the call and identified herself as his wife, said.

Prof Baguma confirmed that the house had been sold following a decision taken in the meeting of trustees to pay for the loans they had accumulated.

Asked why they decided to sell the house for Shs100m less, Prof Baguma said because of pressure from the creditors, they had to take Shs250m that was offered by the highest bidder.

He said the recommendation by the Anti-Corruption Unit may not work because the trustees are in the process of transferring the property to the buyer whom he declined to name.