Bank of Uganda lowers interest rate to support borrowing

By Martin Lurther Oketch

The Bank of Uganda yesterday took another step to cushion the economy against the effects of Covid-19 pandemic by reducing its interest rate from 8 per cent to 7 per cent as earlier announced on April 6.

Bank of Uganda believes that the reduction in the rates will support rejuvenation in Uganda’s economic activities, control inflation, as well as stablise interest and exchange rates.

The central bank says it will maintain an adequate supply of cash in domestic markets to encourage lending by financial institutions to households and businesses. The bank also expects financial institutions to further reduce their lending rates to commensurate with our monetary policy stance.

In the policy statement for June released yesterday, the Governor of Bank of Uganda, Mr Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile, said: “Although the measures taken by the Bank of Uganda are yet to take full effect in mitigating the adverse impact of the pandemic on the economy, it is necessary to ease financial conditions further since inflation outlook remains benign.”

Mr Mutebile also said although Uganda is gradually easing the lockdown measures instituted to contain the spread of the pandemic, the adverse consequences of the global and domestic supply chain disruptions could persist through the remaining part of 2020.”

Mr Mutebile added: “While the economic slowdown will be severe in the second quarter of 2020, a gradual recovery is expected to set in during the third and fourth quarters. On the whole, household expenditure, investment, exports and imports are projected to decline in 2020.”

Adding: “The strength of the economic recovery will depend in part on how Uganda will be able to open up for economic activity safely, and in particular how effectively the public will comply with social distancing rules.”

The World Health Organisation advocates caution going forward as the spread of the coronavirus is evolving in waves.

Mr Mutebile explained that resumption of pre-pandemic levels of economic activity will be gradual, partly due to dampened external demand amidst the deterioration in global economic sentiment.

“Although the risks to the outlook are currently extreme and tilted towards lower economic growth, economic growth is projected to recover to between 4 to 5 per cent in 2021, rising further to between 6 and 6.5 per cent in 2022,” he said.

Mr Mutebile said the output gap will thus remain negative over the entire forecast horizon and will close only gradually. The combination of the Covid-19 pandemic, extreme weather, and volatility in the global financial markets, could weigh-down Uganda’s balance of payments, potentially destabilising the domestic foreign exchange market and dampening economic growth.

On the positive side, he said the decisive easing of liquidity conditions in the banking system influenced the decline of average lending rates to 17.7 per cent in April 2020 from 193) per cent in January 2020. The forthcoming fiscal stimulus together with accommodative monetary policy might offset the negative impact the Covid-19 pandemic has on the economy in a manner that is stronger than currently envisaged.

On inflation, he said consistent with the slowdown of economic activity, inflation has ‘remained subdued.

He said the headline and core inflation declined to 2.8 per cent and 3.2 per cent, respectively, in May 2020, from corresponding levels of 3.2 per cent and 3.4 per cent in April 2020.