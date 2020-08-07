  1. Home
Museveni warns religious groups against hypocricy

Friday August 7 2020

President Museveni. PPU photo

President Museveni. PPU photo  

By Monitor Reporter

President Museveni has described as nonsense, the raging tribal debates that have dominated the political and social space in the country.

The controversy recently came to the limelight after the arrest of several comedians, a musician and a journalist were arrested for allegedly promoting sectarianism.

 On July 23, four members of Bizonto (the deranged), a comedy group were arrested after their parody-style skit went viral on different social media platforms.

The comedians said they intended to teach children, now stuck at home because schools are shut down, about the people who occupy strategic positions in the country.

They listed President Museveni, Chief of Defence Forces Gen David Muhoozi, and Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the senior presidential advisor on special operations.

The others they listed are: Bank of Uganda Governor Tumusiime Mutebile, Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary Keith Muhakanizi, Commissioner General of Prisons Dr Johnson Byabashaija, Minister of Security Gen Elly Tumwine, Internal Security Organisation boss Col Bagyenda Kaka, Chief of Military Intelligence Maj Gen Abel Kandiho, commander of the Special Forces Command Maj Gen James Birungi, and the Electoral Commission chairperson, Mr Simon Byabakama.

When it came to the police force, the comedians pointed out its head, Mr Martins Okoth-Ochola, but were quick to add that Maj Gen Sabiiti Muzeeyi, the deputy Inspector General of Police, is very influential in decision making within the Force.

They then added Gen Muzeeyi’s name to the earlier 11 to make 12 individuals. They urged their fans to teach their children who is who in the country, further urging them to pray for Uganda’s leaders.

However, on Thursday, Mr Museveni penned a response that he shared on his social media platforms and rubbished the talk.

“The other wrong malignment is trying to cast the NRM as a system   monopolised   by   people   from   western   Uganda.   Since you are allergic to history, otherwise, I would have reminded you that much of my time I was in Tanzania, Mozambique etc. How many Banyankore or Westerners were there? We fought in   the   Luwero   Triangle.   Many   Ugandan   groups   were   there: Baganda,     Banyankore,     Barugwaara,     Baruuru,     Barundi, Banyarwanda, Baruuli, Banyoro,” he said.

Mr Museveni said: “There   was   an   unclear   picture   trying   to   show   some   army people. Kindly, leave our armed forces out of the nonsense of tribal   debates.   They   have   serious   work   to   do   and   they   have done it well. Leave them out of your confusion. The only point one can say about that is recruitment in the Armed Forces is by quotas   per   district.   You   check   during   the   recruitment   time.”

He said that he is quite comfortable without   many Banyankore, or, indeed, any Munyankore around.

He cited Mr John Mitala, the Cabinet Secretary and Head of Public Service; a one Katuramu (Westerner- Kabalega's land), Haji Yunus Kakande; Secretary, Office of the President (a Muganda from Ddwaniro-Masuliita); Ms Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye, the State House Comptroller, (a Muganda of some place) and Dr Kenneth Omona, the Principal Private Secretary (an Acholi).

“I   am   quite   comfortable   without   any   big   Munyankore   in   the vicinity. Do not tell us about those cheap things of tribes and religious   sectarianism,” he said. “The   LDUs   that   you   are   complaining about   were   all   recruited   from   Kampala   and Wakiso.  Are   you trying   to   say   that   people   of   Wakiso   and   Kampala   are   bad because of mistakes of individuals against laid down laws, who are, moreover, punished for those mistakes?”

Mr Museveni said that he’s not happy with the   negative   groups   that are   trying to    lecture   him   about   the importance of the church and mosques saying that they probably not know that he is the  former   President   of   the   Scripture Union   at   Ntare   School   and   a   Bible   enthusiast   of   some   little weight.  

He said that the   actors   should   be   careful   about   is bringing   hypocrisy   in   the   House   or   work   of   God.  

“You remember   what   happened   to Ananias?   In   the   book   of   Acts, Chapter   5.   He   deceived   God   and   died   promptly.   When   you press   for   the   unplanned   opening   of   places   of   Worship   or criticise our actions on that, are you bearing in mind the safety of   the   children   of   God   or   are   you   thinking   about   something else? Be careful with that side of opportunism. Churches and mosques   are,   of   course,   important   when   the   situations   are normal,” he said.

He said that God is   omnipresent,   omniscient, and omnipotent   and   He   cannot   be duped.

Mr Museveni said that groups that say that he old, too weak and should let young people to to lead Uganda do not know that, in NRM, leadership is not about biology (young, old, woman, man but   ideology.

“Ideology   is   like   diagnosis   of   a   patient   and   prescribing treatment.   Similarly,   political   actors,   individuals   or   groups, must first carry out diagnosis of the society they want to lead and   prescribe   a   cure   in   the   form   of   ideology,   strategy   and programmes

