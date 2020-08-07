By Monitor Reporter

President Museveni has described as nonsense, the raging tribal debates that have dominated the political and social space in the country.

The controversy recently came to the limelight after the arrest of several comedians, a musician and a journalist were arrested for allegedly promoting sectarianism.

On July 23, four members of Bizonto (the deranged), a comedy group were arrested after their parody-style skit went viral on different social media platforms.

The comedians said they intended to teach children, now stuck at home because schools are shut down, about the people who occupy strategic positions in the country.

They listed President Museveni, Chief of Defence Forces Gen David Muhoozi, and Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the senior presidential advisor on special operations.

The others they listed are: Bank of Uganda Governor Tumusiime Mutebile, Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary Keith Muhakanizi, Commissioner General of Prisons Dr Johnson Byabashaija, Minister of Security Gen Elly Tumwine, Internal Security Organisation boss Col Bagyenda Kaka, Chief of Military Intelligence Maj Gen Abel Kandiho, commander of the Special Forces Command Maj Gen James Birungi, and the Electoral Commission chairperson, Mr Simon Byabakama.

When it came to the police force, the comedians pointed out its head, Mr Martins Okoth-Ochola, but were quick to add that Maj Gen Sabiiti Muzeeyi, the deputy Inspector General of Police, is very influential in decision making within the Force.

They then added Gen Muzeeyi’s name to the earlier 11 to make 12 individuals. They urged their fans to teach their children who is who in the country, further urging them to pray for Uganda’s leaders.

However, on Thursday, Mr Museveni penned a response that he shared on his social media platforms and rubbished the talk.

“The other wrong malignment is trying to cast the NRM as a system monopolised by people from western Uganda. Since you are allergic to history, otherwise, I would have reminded you that much of my time I was in Tanzania, Mozambique etc. How many Banyankore or Westerners were there? We fought in the Luwero Triangle. Many Ugandan groups were there: Baganda, Banyankore, Barugwaara, Baruuru, Barundi, Banyarwanda, Baruuli, Banyoro,” he said.

Mr Museveni said: “There was an unclear picture trying to show some army people. Kindly, leave our armed forces out of the nonsense of tribal debates. They have serious work to do and they have done it well. Leave them out of your confusion. The only point one can say about that is recruitment in the Armed Forces is by quotas per district. You check during the recruitment time.”

He said that he is quite comfortable without many Banyankore, or, indeed, any Munyankore around.

He cited Mr John Mitala, the Cabinet Secretary and Head of Public Service; a one Katuramu (Westerner- Kabalega's land), Haji Yunus Kakande; Secretary, Office of the President (a Muganda from Ddwaniro-Masuliita); Ms Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye, the State House Comptroller, (a Muganda of some place) and Dr Kenneth Omona, the Principal Private Secretary (an Acholi).

“I am quite comfortable without any big Munyankore in the vicinity. Do not tell us about those cheap things of tribes and religious sectarianism,” he said. “The LDUs that you are complaining about were all recruited from Kampala and Wakiso. Are you trying to say that people of Wakiso and Kampala are bad because of mistakes of individuals against laid down laws, who are, moreover, punished for those mistakes?”

Mr Museveni said that he’s not happy with the negative groups that are trying to lecture him about the importance of the church and mosques saying that they probably not know that he is the former President of the Scripture Union at Ntare School and a Bible enthusiast of some little weight.

He said that the actors should be careful about is bringing hypocrisy in the House or work of God.

“You remember what happened to Ananias? In the book of Acts, Chapter 5. He deceived God and died promptly. When you press for the unplanned opening of places of Worship or criticise our actions on that, are you bearing in mind the safety of the children of God or are you thinking about something else? Be careful with that side of opportunism. Churches and mosques are, of course, important when the situations are normal,” he said.

He said that God is omnipresent, omniscient, and omnipotent and He cannot be duped.

Mr Museveni said that groups that say that he old, too weak and should let young people to to lead Uganda do not know that, in NRM, leadership is not about biology (young, old, woman, man but ideology.