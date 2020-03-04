Be change agents, Justice Katureebe tells magistrates

By ANTHONY WESAKA

Chief Justice Bart Katureebe has urged magistrates to carry the mantle of change agents as the institution embarks on the digital revolution journey to automate court processes.

Justice Katureebe reasoned that since the magistrates are the face of the Judiciary and foot soldiers, the mantle and success of the electronic reforms heavily falls on them.

“You are going to be the face of change in the Judiciary as we embrace technology and start automation of courts. We are lucky that most of you are young people born in the computer age unlike some of us who have difficulties in reading our email. As we embrace technology as a way forward in revolutionising the way we work, you are going to be the change agents,” Justice Katureebe said on Monday.

“As change agents, we expect you to embrace this technology, we expect you to innovate, and use it for the betterment of service delivery. We hope that after introducing this technology, days of delayed cases will be over because you will be able to know when a case was filed and also deal away with opportunistic corruption,” he added.

The Chief Justice made the call while addressing more than 300 magistrates and court registrars at their 10th annual magistrates’ conference in Kampala.

In September last year, the Judiciary unveiled a Shs9b Electronic Court Case Management Information System (ECMIS), which will track the progress of all aspects of a case from the initial filing through disposition and appeal stages.

The Judiciary is currently using the Court Case Administration System to dispense justice, a system which is said to be prone to corruption.

Giving an update on the progress of the ECMIS, the secretary to the Judiciary, Mr Pius Bigirimana, last week told journalists at his office in Kampala that a contractor has since been identified and that in a few months’ time, the system will be rolled in the pilot courts.

The new system is among others expected to reduce physical contact between the litigating public and court staff, a move believed to curb corruption.

Talking about corruption, the Chief Justice on Monday challenged the magistrates to do a soul searching among themselves on allegations that they are the most corrupt.

“Now when we sit at a conference like this, as we talk about our terms of service, as we push for more funding, let us reflect as judicial officers. This story about us being the second most corrupt institution, let each one of us ask themselves, am I the one they are talking about?,” Justice Katureebe tasked the magistrates.

He added: “Like Jesus at the last supper said one of you will betray me and everyone said is it me lord? Now, who is corrupt? Who is this one saying we are the second most corrupt institution?”

Justice Katureebe used this forum to also bid farewell to the magistrates, saying it was his last time meeting them in his capacity as Chief Justice as he is set to retire in June.