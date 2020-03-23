Besigye asks government to scrap water fees

By DERRICK WANDERA

After Uganda registered its first case of coronavirus at Entebbe airport on Saturday, several political leaders have engaged their communities to help them prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Four-time presidential candidate, Dr Kizza Besigye yesterday used his official social media platform to urge government to scrap charges on water, electricity, mobile money and social media to mitigate the burden.

“This is the only way to see that people can maintain the necessary hygiene. People need to eat fruits, vitamins and avoid touching their body openings such as nose, mouth and eyes, especially after touching other people suspected to have the virus,” Dr Besigye said.

Mr Ronald Kibuule, the State Minister of Water, said the issue of providing free water would be presented before Cabinet.

Other leaders in Kampala used public address systems on trucks sensitising residents about guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, met all local leaders in his constituency to discuss ways of sensitising residents.

Bobi Wine distributed hand-washing kits to the leaders and encouraged them to offer leadership in their respective parishes to ensure people remain safe.

“We wanted to pitch together ideas in line with the guidelines from the Health ministry and medical experts’ advice. We continue doing our best while we pray that God does the rest,” Bobi Wine said.

Mr Aloysius Mukasa, a local councillor in Rubaga South, provided 500 face masks and 30 water tanks to be placed at Nalukolongo, Ndeeba and Nateete markets.

“We are trying to see that our people are being protected. It is an enormous job for an individual or our government at this point. We need to join hands because the need is real, we need to see how our people can be helped,” Mr Mukasa said.

Mr Allan Ssewanyana, the Makindye West MP, supplied disinfectant materials.

Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the senior Ministry of Health spokesperson, welcomed the contribution from the political players, saying that leaving the fight against coronavirus to government would be dangerous since the virus needs to be fought at personal level.

He urged them to be consistent in the cause.