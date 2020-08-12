Bid dispute rocks roads project in eastern towns

By MONITOR REPORTER

Construction works on roads under Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) in eastern towns of Mbale, Tororo and Soroti will wait a little longer after the Ministry of Lands ordered a fresh procurement process.

The ministry was considering awarding the contract to Dott Services Ltd but the World Bank funded project got a setback after a rival bidder, CPC Force Five petitioned for administrative review claiming they were unfairly eliminated from the bidding.

Daily Monitor has seen the August 4 letter in which the Ministry of Lands Permanent Secretary, Ms Dorcas Okalany, notified the directors of CPC Force Five of a decision that their bid would be re-evaluated.

The procurement process would be put on halt pending the results of the re-evaluation.

“This is to inform you that following your request for an administrative review, the ministry constituted the review team to investigate the matter and has come up with its findings,” the letter reads in part.

“The purpose of this letter is therefore to inform you that the ministry will be carrying out a re-valuation of the bid to address your concerns on the document you attached as your ESHS (Environmental, Social, Health and Safety) code of conduct,” Ms Okalany further stated.

She did not specify the timeline for the re-evaluation exercise.

This newspaper has learnt from sources privy to the bid opening on June 15 that CPC Force Five had quoted the lowest with Shs32b and the directors got concerned that the fourth lowest (Shs36b) evaluated bidder Dott Services Limited was considered.

Other bidders were Techno Three JV PS Construction (Shs33b); Sobetra (Shs35b); Congoing International (CICO) (Shs44.6b); and Stirling which bid Shs56b. The contract sum for the USMID roads in the two cities of Soroti and Mbale plus Tororo Municipality remains a tightly kept secret in the ministry.

There were two issues raised by the complainant that have led the three-man review team in the ministry to recommend the re-evaluation of the bid. The members of the Review Team are Mr Paul Ahura (chairperson), Ms Jane Margaret Meke (secretary) and Eng Lawrence Walula (member).

Findings

In its findings, the review team observed that the Bids Evaluation Committee had erred in eliminating CPC Force Five at the preliminary stage on grounds that the firm did not meet the administrative requirements of attaching the ESHS Code of Conduct.

“The evaluation report states that the bidder did not attach an ESHS Code of Conduct. Upon review, we noted that the bidder attached a code of conduct hence passing the administrative requirement and should have been carried to the next stage for technical evaluation of the quality and content,” reads the review team’s report seen by Daily Monitor.

The review team also reported that they met with Mr Gulsan Ram and Mr Robert Akono, both representatives of CPC Force Five to understand the issue and found that the firm’s complaint had merit.

“Based on the findings, observations and conclusions above, the review team is of the opinion that the Evaluation Committee re-evaluates the Bid for MS CPC Force Five Co. Ltd with the view of progressing the bid to the next level of detailed evaluation for further analysis as per the requirements of the bidding document,” the report adds.

Ms Meke, the Ministry’s Head of Procurement, has since notified the rest of the bidders asking whether they were ready to have their bids re-evaluated by extending the bid validity period.