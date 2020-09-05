Big winners, losers in NRM primaries

Monitor team



By press time last night, a number of incumbents and ministers had been put to the sword in the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries, casting in doubt their political career.

Provisional results released yesterday showed ministers Evelyn Anite (Investment), Elioda Tumwesigye (Technology) Adolf Tumwesigye (Defense), Mary Karooro Okurut (General Duties), Michael Werikhe (Trade), Mwesigwa Rukutana ( Labour) and Christopher Kibazanga (Veteran Affairs) had lost and were pondering their next moves.

Ms Anite, who was defeated by Dr Charles Ayume by a difference of 768 votes for the Koboko Municipality seat, which she has occupied for just one term, had by press time conceded defeated, ruling out the possibility of running as an Independent.

Tumwesigye’s decision to run in the newly-created Sheema Municipality came back to haunt him as he was trounced by Mr Dickson Kateshumbwa, the former Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) commissioner for Customs.

It was last year when Tumwesigye abandoned the Sheema North constituency he had represented from 2011 and opted for Sheema Municipality, which had been carved out of Sheema Municipality.

Mr Christopher Kibanznga, who has been representing Bughendera County in Bundibugyo District where he shifted in 2016, having ran away from the Opposition stronghold of Kasese District, was defeated by Mr Acrobat Kiiza. Ms Karooro Okurut, who has been the Bushenyi Woman MP representative for more than 10 years, was trounced by Ms Annet Katusiime Mugisha.

By midday yesterday, it was clear that Ms Mugisha’s lead was insurmountable. In the western district of Kazo, Ms Molly Kamukama, the former Principal Private Secretary to President Museveni and now the minister for Economic Monitoring, lost to Ms Jennifer Muheesi with whom she was competing for the Kazo District Woman MP slot.

In Rushenyi County, Ntungamo District, Mr Rukutana’s reign as the area’s legislator at least on the NRM card came to a shattering end when he was defeated by Ms Naome Kabasharira, the former Ntungamo Woman MP (1993-1996 (NRC), 1996-2001, and 2011-2016).

In Ibanda Municipality, Prof Vanasius Baryamureeba, who had promised to give up his salary to his constituents, couldn’t even come second. The municipality was taken by Tarsis Rwaburindore, while Mr Dues Mulinde came second.

In Cua East, Kitgum District, the State minister for International Affairs, Mr Henry Oryem Okello, was lagging behind Geoffrey Lowa. For Kitgum Municipality seat, the incumbent, Ms Beatrice Anywar Atim, who also doubles as minister of Water and Environment, was defeated by youthful Henry Kissinger Oryem. There were reports that Ms Anywar had pulled out of the race on grounds that her name wasn’t on the NRM’s party register.

For Kitgum District Woman MP, Ms Lillian Aber by press time was defeating incumbent Margaret Lamwaka Odwar.

The supporters of Ms Aber were already jubilating even before the EC declared the final results, expected to be out by midday today.

In Gulu East, Ms Nancy Atimango was leading Christine Atimango while in Gulu West, Mr Robert Roy Olara was leading Charles Kilara. The NRM registrar George Avola, told Saturday Monitor the elections were peaceful.

“Our candidates exhibited discipline through the campaigning period and on voting day, we have not registered any case of violence,’’ he said.

Ms Atimango, who won the Gulu East flag, said it has through been hard work that she has been able to win.

“The primaries are over now; I’m ready for the main race,’’ she said.

For Gulu Woman District MP, Ms Betty Atim was leading with 1,006 votes with Ms Sharon Laker Balmoyi coming second with 709, while Ms Mary Auma had 136 votes.

In Aswa County, Mr Simon Wokorach had won by 1,006 votes, while Peter Komakech could only fetch a miserable 43 votes.

Jinja District

In Kagoma North, provisional results indicated that Mr Alex Kintu Brandon, was leading with 70 per-cent of the votes.

Others in the race include, former MP Fredrick Mbagadi Nkayi and Buyengo Sub-county chairperson Lawrence Talugenda.

In Jinja South West constituency, incumbent MP Moses Grace Balyeku was leading with 60 per-cent of the votes counted. Others in the race included Mr Emmanuel Joram, Mr Kamugisha, Mr John Menya, and Pastor Ibra Omaido.

For the Jinja City Woman MP seat, the winner could not be established by press time as three candidates were running neck and neck. They included Ms Annet Mukisa, Ms Leah Naigaga, and Ms Irene Milka Sobya.

Others in the race include Ms Mary Namuyomba, Ms Nusura Juma Nabukalu, and Ms Esther Mirembe.

Former State Minister for Trade Nathan Igeme Nabeta, for Jinja South East Constituency, was in the lead, followed by Jinja Mayor Majidu Batambuze, Pastor Tom Ngobi was in the third position.

In Jinja North, three candidates, including incumbent Nelson Lufafa, Muhamad Bidondole and Azizi Nagayi were neck and neck.

In Luuka District, the Minister for the Presidency, Ms Esther Mbayo, was leading two others, including Ms Olivia Namwase, and Ms Evelyn Naume Kabule.

Bunya West in Mayuge District – the State Minister for Agriculture Aggrey Bagiire was in the lead.

Mayuge District Woman MP seat – the former State Minister for Gender Ms Lukia Nakadama, was locked in a tight race with the incumbent Juliet Zabwe.

Bunya South in Mayuge District – Idi Isabirye was in the lead, defeating incumbent MP Robert Ntende.

Iganga Woman District – Sauda Kauma Alibawo was in the lead, defeating incumbent MP Brenda Asiimwe.

Kaliro District Woman seat – Brenda Namukose was leading, beating incumbent MP Margaret Mbeiza.

Iganga Municipality MP-the incumbent MP Peter Mugema Panadol was losing to the widower of late Iganga Woman MP Hailat Kaudha – Mr Abdulrahim Ali Bawazir Toto.

In Bukooli North, Bugiri District, Mr Gaster Kyawa Mugoya, the incumbent MP, was losing to former MP Steven Bakka Mugabi.

Compiled by Derrick Kiyonga, Felix Basiime, Cissy Makumbi, Thembo Kahungu, Phillip Wafula