Biraaro will be buried with military honours

By RISDEL KASASIRA

The former Presidential candidate, Maj Gen Benon Biraaro, who died of colon cancer on Wednesday, will be buried on Sunday with military honours.

The deceased’s cousin, Mr Arthur Tumwine, yesterday said the army had offered to honour Maj Gen Biraaro, who participated in the National Resistance Army (NRA) war, which brought President Museveni to power in 1986.

“The Commander-in-Chief has graciously allowed UPDF to bury the deceased with military honours,” Mr Tumwine said.

UPDF spokesperson Brig Richard Karemire said there will be an “official eulogy” from the army.

As a major general, he will get gun salute and his casket will be carried by the pall-bearers at the rank of major general.

Family members and friends are expected to attend his funeral service at 4pm at All Saints Cathedral Nakasero, Kampala, today.

“After the service, the body will be taken to Isingiro District for another funeral service on Saturday at the church he built in his village,” Mr Tumwine said.

Maj Gen Biraaro was admitted on February 6 to Kampala Hospital and had been receiving treatment for advanced cancer of the colon.

The deceased held different positions during his 32-year military career.

During the five-year Bush War, he served as the secretary of NRA high command chaired by President Museveni.

Different people continue to commiserate with the family of the deceased. The former Forum for Democratic Change President, Dr Kizza Besigye, described Maj Gen Biraaro as a gentleman.

“An officer and a gentleman, par excellence, bows out. So sad, a terrible loss of a good-hearted person and a patriot. My thoughts and prayers are with the family,” Dr Besigye tweeted.

Maj Gen Biraaro also served as chief of training and the commander of the UPDF Second Division based in Mbarara District.

Birth and education

Maj Gen Biraro was born on March 1, 1958, in Isingiro District.

He attended Makerere University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

He later attended Cranfield University in the United Kingdom, graduating with a Master’s in Global Strategic Studies.

He then joined the NRA in the Bush War in 1982. After the war, he rose though a number of ranks.