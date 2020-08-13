Bishops attack Judiciary over church destruction

By JAMES KABENGWA

Led by their dean and Rwenzori South bishop Jackson Nderebende, who read a joint statement, the bishops said the Judiciary in Uganda ought to exercise its duty with caution and moral aspects.

“Don’t simply look at the documented law, look at the moral aspect in destroying the building of God. An attack on one church is an attack to the entire Anglican Church, the entire Christian fraternity,” Bishop Nderebende said.

He said courts in Uganda should have a Christian and a Muslim at the helm and “those people are fruits of the religious foundation.”

“How can you sit on your chair and endorse the demolition of the church of God? We know there is room for dialogue, discussion. In my view, that’s what a right judge should recommend so that an issue like this one is resolved amicably,” he said.

Destroying a church, he said, is a direct attack on the souls and conscience of the people, and has consequences on the unity of the country.

“We pray that a barbaric decision like this one will never be made again, whether in the courts of Law, LCs or in a family court,” the bishop said.

He said the decision to break down the church is shameful for the country and has created a black spot in the history of Uganda.

However, the August 21, 2019 court filings show consent judgement as they were signed by three law firms of Nangwala, Rezida & Company Advocates on behalf of the children, Ambrose Tebyasa for those whose names had been entered into the title and Nyanzi, Kiboneka & Company Advocates on behalf of the church.

It also accrued from a judgement in a suit where the children of Evelyn Nacwa namely; Dan Ssemwanga, John Kajoba, Edward Balunga and Steven Nakibinge had sued the five parties; including Lucy Nsubuga, the wife of former Namirembe Diocesan Bishop Dunstan Nsubuga for ceasing their land and giving it to the Church.

However, court ruled that former Bishop Nsubuga and two others, were entered into the title that was held by the Church fraudulently and hence ordered that the title be cancelled; and the land vested in the estate of Nacwa and that the land title be cancelled.