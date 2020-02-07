BoU charts new path as government unveils reforms

By YASIIN MUGERWA

The central bank is laying groundwork for a fresh start in a move that seeks to avert recurrence of mistakes in the liquidation and sale of commercial banks in distress.

Whereas the resolution of financial Institutions in distress has been under the supervision department, BoU has now commenced discussions with the Finance ministry on the feasibility of separating supervision function and resolution roles. The plan is to determine the best agency to handle banks in distress.

The House committee that investigated irregularities in the closure of seven commercial banks last year, had recommended that the mandate of resolving financial institutions in distress be separated from the BoU supervision function in order to mitigate the risk of conflict of interest.

Finance minister Matia Kasaija in the Treasury Memorandum to Parliament last month said with assistance from WB, BoU is in the process of establishing a Bank Resolution Unit/department that shall be responsible for the implementation of the resolution framework, adding that investigation of complaints against BoU liquidation agents is now part of the work undertaken by internal audit.

Under the new reforms at BoU, the framework “will cover the operations of the liquidator including the preparation and maintenance of financial ledgers and records,” the 38-page report adds.



Supervision Vs resolution

To adequately supervise financial institutions in real-time, Mr Kasaija disclosed that BoU supervision directorate has been strengthened through capacity training and attachment to other undisclosed central banks and reputable international training bodies in the area of bank supervision and regulation. “The Supervision Directorate has commenced work on Management Paper for Implementation of real-time bank supervision reporting and financial assessment technology based solution,” the TM report adds in part.

The government has also constituted a special committee composed of all regulatory agencies (such as BoU, Uganda Retirement Benefits Regulatory Authority, and Insurance Regulatory Authority) within the Financial Sector to draft a comprehensive Financial Sector Crisis Management Plan.

The plan, according to Mr Kasaija, “shall form the basis for the amendment of Financial Institutions Act, 2004 and regulations which relate to procedures and guidelines for resolutions of Financial Institutions in distress.”

Besides conducting an Audited Inventory of all assets and liabilities of affected banks, the central bank is now required to value all the assets and liabilities of a financial institution in distress before taking any action in accordance with Section 95 of the FIA, 2004 (as amended).



External lawyers

After the House Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises, questioned the billions of shillings paid to private lawyers in respect to legal fees, despite having a fully fledged legal department, any decision to hire external professional help is now subjected to the BoU procurement policy as approved by the board chaired by the governor.

The proposed reforms are contained in the latest Treasury Memorandum document to Parliament, a report showing specific actions government took on the recommendations of Parliament on Auditor General’s report.

Article 163 (5) of the Constitution and Section 53 of the Public Finance Management Act, 2015 require the Finance minister to present a Treasury Memorandum to Parliament within six months from the date of Parliament’s consideration of the report of the Auditor General.

Government response, however, came exactly 11 months after Parliament considered and adopted the Abdu Katuntu committee recommendations on closed banks. Mr Kasaija blamed the delay on the “sensitivity” of the central bank, and the need for wider consultations.

“The sensitivity of this particular TM required wider consultations with key stakeholders especially in the banking sector and other government agencies,” Mr Kasaija said.

Although government has accepted to institute major reforms at BoU, Mr Kasaija said: “The policy recommendations of Parliament could significantly affect the economy and it is imperative that a thorough consultative process is undertaken before implementation.”



Proposed Amendments

Some of the areas that require wider consultations include; amendment of the national Constitution, the financial institutions Act and BoU Act.

Under the amendments, government seeks to fix the gap in the appointment of the BoU Board. Whereas article 161 (3) (a) of the Constitution provides that the board shall be appointed by the President with approval of Parliament, the BoU Act provides under Section 7 (2) that the directors shall be appointed by the Finance minister. Although the BoU Act in Section 7 (1) (c) provides for the Secretary to the Treasury to be a statutory member of the board, the Constitution has no such requirement yet Mr Keith Muhakanizi is a voting member of the BoU Board.

With respect to the term of office of BoU Board of Directors, whereas the Constitution, under article 161 (3) (b), provides for a term of five years for Board members, section 7 (3) of the Act provides for a renewable term after four years.

The proposed reforms also seek to amend article 161 (41) of the Constitution in order to detach the offices of the leadership of the Board from the top management of BoU. In this regard, Parliament will also enact a law that separates the Board chairperson and the position of the Governor.

Responsible officers

The individual officers at BoU, who were faulted by the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase) report because of their role in the suspected transactions have been referred to the Governor for appropriate action and in accordance with the provisions of the BoU human resource Admin Manual with regard to individual culpability or responsibility.

The Cosase report found that central bank officials made “questionable decisions” and flouted the law in closing and selling seven commercial banks.

The central bank has also initiated the process to review and update the existing conflict of interest provisions in its HR Admin Manual, to make it more comprehensive.

The AG found that BoU sold assets worth Shs164b of the five defunct banks (ICB, Greenland, Co-operative, GTB and NBC). However, the assets that were sold at the respective discounted rates, yielded only Shs32b. Police have since opened a file CIDHOTRSGEF344/2019 and investigations are ongoing.

The central bank is also winding up the Co-operative Bank, Greenland Bank, National Bank of commerce, International Credit Bank and Teefe Bank, which include court processes.

Background

The 2018 report of Auditor General revealed weaknesses in the management of central bank and questioned BoU officials for the hitches in the closure of at least seven commercial banks. The government has admitted mistakes in the closure of some banks, pledged to fix the loopholes and punish the culprits.

The Auditor General and Parliament queried the flaws in the closure of Teefe Bank (1993), International Credit Bank Ltd (1998), Greenland Bank (1999), the Co-operative Bank (1999), National Bank of Commerce (2012), Global Trust Bank (2014) and the sale of Crane Bank Ltd (CBL) to dfcu (2016) at Shs200b.

Last year, Parliament investigated irregularities in the closure of commercial banks and made a number of recommendations on the report of the Cosase on the Special Audit Report of the AG on defunct banks.

Other recommendations by the committee include amendments to the FIA to spell out timelines for resolution of stricken institutions, taking the role of resolving financial institutions in distress away from the commercial bank supervision function and a strengthening of the central bank’s capacity to supervise financial institutions.

The Katuntu committee also recommended reforms in the management of the central bank’s records, security and documentation of processes and meetings.

The 64-page report, tabled on February 21, 2019 after months of public hearings, had invited police to investigate whether there was loss of taxpayer’s money in the bailouts of troubled commercial banks or during their disposal. They called for wider reforms at the central bank and recommended action against those who were responsible.

BOU response

On February 3, Mr Kelvin Kizito Kiyingi, the central bank’s deputy director of communications however, said he had not seen the Treasury Memorandum which was drafted after wider consultations involving Bank of Uganda (BoU) team and defended the fusion of the bank’s supervision function and resolution of financial institutions in distress.

“Really? I am neither privy to that information nor to the document you are referring to because international/global trends indicate otherwise, for example, in 2013 the UK shifted towards combining monetary policy and banking supervision under the roof of the Bank of England after having separated the two functions in 1998. In point of fact most experts believe that the lender of last resort activities and monetary policy may be improved if they can be based on supervisory information.

“In addition, two of the most celebrated scholars, Charles Goodhart & Dirk Schoenmaker, about the subject recently stated: An argument against is that separation is inconsistent with the central bank’s concern for the systemic stability of the financial

system. In a cross-country survey of 104 bank failures, we observe a trend towards using taxpayers’ money for bank rescues which strengthens the case for hiring off the supervisory function to a government agency. It would, however, be difficult to have a complete division, since the central bank generally remains the only source of immediate funding.”

On the involvement of World Bank, Mr Kiyingi said he was not privy to information. However, he clarified that last year, Daily Monitor reported the BoU saying the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had assigned a resident bank supervisor to assist the governor supervise activities in the banking sector. For details, Mr Kiyingi provided the link to the story and declined to discuss the action taken on BoU officials saying: “these are internal matters.”