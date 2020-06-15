Bobi Wine, Besigye agree to work together

By Derrick Wandera

Kyadondo East Member of Parliament, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine and former Forum for Democratic Change presidential candidate, Dr Kizza Besigye are meeting to spell out modalities that will guide them to campaign and defeat the ruling National Resistance Movement in the forthcoming 2021 general elections.

Bobi Wine is the head of the People Power political movement that has gained sizeable political clout in Uganda.

The meeting is taking place at Rose Garden in Wakiso District.

The two opposition politicians have been meeting on several occasions to form a “united force of change”.

At about 10:30 am on Monday, the two principals were warmly welcomed by dozens of supporters who included members of Parliament (MPs) and other political leaders.

Those attending the meeting are observing social distancing measures to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Members of Dr Besigye’s People’s Government pressure group donned white shirts while supporters of Bobi Wine’s People Power wore red berets and red masks to emphasize the colours of their respective political platforms.

"We are here to talk about a united force of change," Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, the spokesperson of People Power movement said.

In a joint communique that was presented by Bugiri Municipality MP Asumani Basalirwa (People Power) and Kampala Lord Mayor, Mr Erias Lukwago; most of the objectives emphasized that the two opposition sides are committed to work together.