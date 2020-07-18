Bobi Wine supporter killed in Jinja-Kampala road crash

By MONITOR TEAM

Police in Lugazi town in Buikwe District are investigating a case in which one of the supporters of Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine died following a car crash at Mabira along Jinja-Kampala highway.

Police said Saturday that Charles Mutyabule who was riding on a motorcycle in the MP’s convoy as he travelled from Jinja city where he had been hosted on a radio talk show died at Kawoolo hospital after being knocked by an unidentified car.

“It was a hit-and-run accident. His motorcycle collided with a yet to be identified double cabin at around 1pm. The double cabin was travelling from Kampala side to Jinja. After the accident, we rushed him to Kawolo General Hospital for medical attention but he died moments after arrival. We recovered his motorcycle and a side mirror of the suspected accident car at the scene,” said Ssezibwa regional Police Spokesperson, Ms Hellen Butoto before quickly dismissing reports that Mutyabule had been knocked by one of the police patrol cars escorting the presidential aspirant out of Jinja town.

She said police are hunting for the driver as investigations continue.

“The side mirror we recovered and the motorcycle he was riding on are at Mabira Police Station,” she added.