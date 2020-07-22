Bobi Wine unveils new political party

By DERRICK WANDERA

Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has launched a new political party, National Unity Platform (NUP) ahead of 2021 polls.

The party whose symbol is an umbrella said Wednesday that it will soon reveal its leaders in the various positions.

As the new party president, Bobi Wine who is aspiring to contest in the 2021 presidential elections on Wednesday said, "We are now a political party and are answering all the questions of those who have been asking about where we fall as an entity."