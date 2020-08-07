Bobi asks supporters to use red

By JAMES KABENGWA

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has defied the Electoral Commission (EC) on the use of the red colour.

The NUP leader and Kyadondo East Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, told a gathering at NUP’s headquarters that Blue, White and Red were their official registered colours and that his party will continue to use them.

“Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) party came out and clarified that they are not the ones against us. It is Mr Simon Byabakama (the EC chairman). National Resistance Movement (NRM) has red if you look at its badge. Even Justice Forum (JEEMA) but nobody is complaining,” Bobi Wine said.

He said his leadership inherited NUP 16 years after it was registered as a party in the country and that no one has raised the issue of colours before.

“We know the EC has been used all the time to sabotage the teams that are threatening the dictatorship,” Bobi Wine said.

This week the EC said Bobi Wine’s party requested to use red as the dominant colour, but the request was turned down.

The NUP spokesperson, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, said their colours are entailed in NUP’s constitution, a copy of which is in the custody of the EC.

“Those are our colours and it is within our party constitution. The EC has had our constitution for years before we took leadership. Why are they concerned now? There are legal mechanisms if people have concerns,” Mr Ssenyonyi said.

Bobi Wine also received a third group of leaders since Monday when some Forum for Democratic Change councillors at the Kampala Capital City Authority led by the speaker, Mr Abubaker Kawalya, formalised their allegiance to NUP by buying party cards.

Among the new members were Mr Mohammad Ssegirinya, Mr Ismael Ddamba Kisuze, Ms Faridah Nakabugo, Mr Ismael Tibalamule and the speaker of Jinja City, Mr Bisittu Kawalya.

“We will ensure the city is decorated red in the coming weeks and we have set up a coordination office that I invite our president to come and launch,” Mr Kawalya said.