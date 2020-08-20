Boda boda cyclists protest over death of their colleague

By David Awori

Police in Busia Town on Wednesday fired teargas and live bullets to disperse Boda Boda cyclists who were protesting the death of their colleague who was allegedly knocked dead by their patrol car.

Patrick Sande, 20, was on Tuesday evening allegedly fatally knocked by a patrol car while police was enforcing the curfew, and was rushed to Masafu Hospital where he died shortly after admission.

Mr Obate Ouma, an eyewitness, said "after knocking Sande, the officers drove back to the station, leaving him in a pool of blood".

Mr Moses Kakiryo, the Busia DPC, however, denied that account, saying "the cyclist panicked, switched off the headlights of his motorcycle and fell as he attempted to dodge an oncoming police patrol car."

Mr Kaloli Bwire, the deceased's father, said his son left home at about 6.30pm after taking a patient to Busia Town. "I talked to him and he said he was taking a patient to Busia Town, I am surprised that he is dead," he said.

Ms Agnes Nabwire, the mother, said her son has never stolen and wondered what crime he had committed to warrant his death at the hands of police who are supposed to protect him.

Ms Sandra Kyakuwa, the widow, said her late husband has been the sole breadwinner and uncertainty was looming large following his death.

At Sibona Trading Centre Stage, where the deceased worked from, colleagues said they were 'disturbed' by the tragedy.

In Busia Town, protesting Boda Boda riders blocked the ambulance that was taking the body, paralysing businesses.

This prompted police to retaliate by firing live bullets into the air and throwing teargas canisters at the group. DPC Kakiryo said the riders had planned to attack the police station.