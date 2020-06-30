Boda-boda operators protest police brutality in Bududa

By YAHUDU KITUNZI & ANDREW NAKHABOYA

Boda-boda cyclists in eastern Uganda district of Bududa Tuesday took to the streets to protest police brutality.

Their protest followed an incident in which one of the colleagues, Mubakari Kuloba, was allegedly beaten by police officers accusing him of carrying two passengers on motorcycle contrary to a presidential directive against the transportation of passengers in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19.

During a scuffle with police, Kuloba is said to have lost control of his bike before he knocked a tree stamp which left him seriously hurt. He was admitted to Bududa hospital for medical attention.

Mr Vincent Wangolo a boda-boda rider accused police officers of extortion.

"We don’t have anywhere else to get food. We depend mostly on our motorcycle business to earn a living. We are tired of torture and now we want president Museveni to intervene," Mr Wangolo said.

Mr Juma Kuuya, the chairperson Bududa Boda-Boda Association said the actions of police officers in the district signal that they are not interested in saving lives but looking for money from the cyclists through extortion.