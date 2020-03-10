Body recovered near traditional healer’s shrine

By DENIS SSEBWAMI &WILSON KUTAMBA

BUIKWE- Police Buikwe District are searching for a traditional healer who reportedly hacked a female client to death.

Residents of Kiremba Village Nkokonjeru Town Council, Buikwe District, woke up to the shocking news on Tuesday, after a naked body of a woman, lying in a pool of blood, was found in a banana plantation near to the suspect’s grass thatched shrine.

According to Mr Aloysius Mbiro, the chairperson of Kiremba Village, Eve Namuyimbwa, 25, has been a regular visitor to the shrine and was last seen in the area on Monday evening.

According to Ms Betty Nantumwe, a resident of Kiremba village, Namuyimbwa travelled to the area on Monday in a Toyota Spacio car, Reg. No. UBD 761U.

“I saw two people –a lady who was in the co-driver’s seat and the driver. They disembarked and entered the shrine .We were surprised in the morning, to see police men and other residents searching around the banana plantation and later told us a woman had been killed ,” she said.

She said the deceased could have been killed inside the shrine and her body dumped in the adjacent banana plantation.

“Police will tell us their findings. But it seems they [assailants] pounced on her and cut her neck,” Ms Nantumwe said.

Ms Betty Nalweyiso, a relative of Namuyimbwa says she tried to talk to her via her mobile phone on Monday evening and the person who picked the call told her that the ‘spirits’ had taken her for cleansing at Nsonga Landing Site, Mukono District .

“Whenever we could call, a man would pick the call and tell us that the spirits had taken her to Nsonga Landing Site which worried us and we informed police,” Ms Nalweyiso said.

The deceased was a resident of Luule Village, Nakisunga Sub-county, Mukono District.

Ms Hellen Butoto, the Ssezibwa Regional Police Spokesperson declined to comment insisting that Scene of Crime officers were still gathering details.