Border police officers arrested over bribes

By ANDREW BAGALA

Two police officers who were caught on a video receiving bribes from cargo truck drivers from Kenya at Malaba border post have been arrested.

The two were captured on video by unknown motorists at Malaba border point receiving unidentified items from truck drivers.

The video which circulated on social media prompted the police and Ministry of Health to take action.

The spokesman of Ministry of Health Emmanuel Ainebyoona said the two officers were arrested and have been quarantined.

“The two officers captured in this video have been arrested. They are being quarantined in separate cells and they will be tested for Covid-19. All frontline workers should be clad in some basic protective gear as guided,” Mr Ainebyoona said yesterday.

There have been allegations of corruption at the borders where security officers are bribed to allow people to enter the country even before they are tested for coronavirus.

The latest new cases of coronavirus registered in Uganda have been truck drivers from Kenya and Tanzania.

Last week, the Uganda government put tougher measures for truck drivers entering Uganda.

The truck drivers must be tested for coronavirus before they cross the border. President Museveni said only those who have tested negative will be allowed to enter Uganda.

Truck drivers are among the few categories of workers who were allowed to continue operating during the lockdown as they are considered essential to keep the economy running during the lockdown.

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Gen Jeje Odongo, said truck drivers will operate in a relay. A transport company that operates trucks that enter Uganda will have a driver for a vehicle while in the country and another driver while the vehicle is out of the country.

Kenya Transporters Association Limited have, however, protested the new arrangement saying their goods are at risk of being stolen and they would get challenges with insurance in case of accidents when they are being driven by different drivers than those registered with the insurance companies.