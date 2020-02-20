Bosmic is a blind opportunist - People Power

By TOBBIAS JOLLY OWINY

The People Power movement has described as a blind opportunist its former coordinator for northern Uganda, Mr William Otim, alias Bosmic Otim, over his reported recent defection to the ruling NRM party.

The movement’s team in northern Uganda on Monday held a press briefing in Gulu Town to react to the latest utterances by Mr Otim after his defection.

In video recordings that went viral on social media in recent weeks, Mr Otim accused People Power leaders of disowning him, being greedy and practicing tribalism.

Last week, Mr Otim, in an interview with Daily Monitor, explained that he dumped People Power for the NRM party because of his own and family survival since security had banned his performances countrywide for supporting the pressure group.

“Unless I sing, my family will not eat; will not have an education, so I decided to become free again since People Power is not catering for my family’s welfare. Anybody who cannot support you in your most difficult hour, that is not your person [friend],” Mr Otim said.

The singer declared that he ceased to be part of People Power when they failed to visit him when he was arrested, besides failing to offer him any financial assistance when he was allegedly assaulted and injured by police.

Not happy with Bobi Wine

He also accused the movement leader, Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, of including People Power musicians from central region in his foreign music trips and sidelining him yet he knew that both of them had been equally banned from performing in the country.

During a private meeting with President Museveni at State House Entebbe in December last year, the President reportedly promised to give Mr Otim Shs300m.

On Monday, People Power stated that the reported defection of Mr Otim did not surprise or affect the political movement.

“He has been greedy and prioritised his self-interests contrary to our goals. We also cautioned him against abusing others and singing inciting songs under the cover of People Power. We knew he was seeking the President’s attention since his target was money,” Mr Felix Ojara, the Acholi People Power, coordinator said.

Mr Ojara added: “Bosmic’s demands for money from the movement had become a big problem. He is simply an opportunist who has no vision in politics.”

Although Mr Otim claims that People Power never supported him, Mr Tonny Olanya, the People Power regional coordinator, said Mr Otim was offered access to free legal services, met Bobi Wine and the movement settled his medical bills.

“The assertions by Mr Otim are misleading, distorted and inaccurate. People Power Movement UK, which is part of the greater People Power Movement, contributed Shs1.6m towards Mr Otim’s medical treatment and we have the evidence,” Mr Olanya said.