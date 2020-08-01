By JOB BWIRE

President Museveni has appointed Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) MP, Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso as the new Defence Spokesperson, replacing Brig Gen Richard Karemire.

Ms Byekwaso who's the second-highest ranking woman in the UPDF, behind Lt Gen Proscovia Nalweyiso, becomes the first female officer to be appointed as army spokesperson.

Brig Karemiire on Saturday said he had been assigned to East African Community (EAC) Secretariat as Defence Liaison Officer after his term of office as defence and army spokesperson expired.

“Please join me to welcome Hon Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso appointed the Defence Spokesperson following the end of my tour of duty. I have been assigned to EAC Secretariat as Defence Liaison Officer. I look forward to working on Integration as the solution for our strategic security,” Brig Karemire tweeted.

Byekwaso is an elected Member of Parliament representing the UPDF in the 10th Parliament.

She was born on December 29, 1971, in the Central Region of Uganda. She attended St. Mathias Kalemba Senior Secondary School, in Nazigo, Kayunga District, for both her O-Level and A-Level studies, according to Parliament website.

Outgoing: Richard Karemire



Ms Byekwaso was recruited by the Ugandan military in 2000, starting out as a protocol officer. Over time, she worked in different roles, including as a military assistant, as an administrative officer and as a logistics officer. She spent the years from 2014 until 2016 serving as the Director of Logistics in the UPDF.

In 2016, at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, she was elected to be one of the ten military men and women who represent the UPDF in the 10th Parliament (2016–2021).

In 2019, in a promotions exercise involving over 2,000 men and women in the UPDF, she was promoted from the rank of Colonel to the rank of Brigadier General and became the second-highest ranking woman in the UPDF, behind Lt Gen Proscovia Nalweyiso.

See list of other appointments by President Museveni who is also the Commander in Chief;

Advertisement

1.Maj Gen Sam Kiwanuka - Chief of Production and Welfare.

2.Maj Gen Moses Ddiba Ssentongo - Chief Mubende Rehabilitation Centre.

3.Maj Gen Hudson Mukasa - Chief of Staff Reserve Forces

4.Maj Gen Francis Okello - Comdt National Defense College.

5.Maj Gen Innocent Oula - Deputy MD NEC.

6.Maj Gen Don Nabasa - Contingent Commander - AMISOM.

7.Brig Gen Emanuel Rwashande - Chief Civil Military Cooperation

8.Brig Gen Stephen Oluka - deployed to OWC

9.Brig Gen George Etyang - OWC

10.Brig Gen Jeff Mukasa - Director Counter Terrorism

11.Brig Gen William Beinomugisha - 2/ic 2 Division

12. Brig Gen James Kaija - Defense Advisor UK

13. Brig Gen Fred Karara - DA Sudan

14. Brig Gen Christopher Bbossa - DA China.

15. Brig Gen Mike Kisame - DA Kenya

16. Brig Gen Joseph Balikudembe - 3 Div Commander

17. Brig Gen Simon Ocan - DA Switzerland

18.Brig Gen Michael Kabango - Seconded to AU Peace Support Operations Department.

19.Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye - OWC.

20.Brig Gen Mathew Gureme -Chief of Training

& Recruitment.

21.Brig Gen Richard Karemire - Defence Liaison Officer (DLO) EAC Secretariat Headquarters.