Bududa electoral materials stolen

By YAHUDU KITUNZI

Police in Bududa District have arrested two people on allegations of stealing Electoral Commission materials.

Police said Mr Richard Wabuteya, the Electoral Commission Supervisor for Kikholo Town Council in Bududa District on Friday reported a case of theft of electoral materials including voters registers.

The Elgon Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Robert Tukei, confirmed the incident saying two suspects are already in police custody.

“We have arrested two people in connection with the theft of electoral materials, investigations are still ongoing,” he said.

Mr Tukei identified the suspects as Apollo Wanasolo, 49, a resident of Bukusekye Village, Bunambatsu parish in Nakatsi Sub County, and one Elizafan Kuloba, 35, a resident of Nabusela village, Bushunya Parish in Nakatsi Sub County.

He said preliminary investigations indicate that the Chairman LC1 of Bukususekye village, Mr Jackson Wandwasi and a group of others attacked the electoral officials who were displaying voters’ registers at Bushunya Primary School before the materials were taken.

“They were complaining that they don't want to be part of the newly created Kikholo Town Council. The chairman asserted that they should be left to be in Nakatsi Sub County or be given their own Sub County,” said Mr Tukei.

Mr Tukei said the Officer-in-Charge Bushika Police Station, AIP Fred Mawerere was called and immediately responded to the scene with a team of police officers before arresting the suspects. The case is registered vide Bushika SD. Ref. 11/20/02/2020.

In the related development, Police in Manafwa District are holding Fred Khamali, 45, the LC2 Chairperson of Namukhonge parish in Busukuya Sub County, on allegations of confiscating the voters’ register.

According to Mr Tukei, the suspect with four others still at large stormed one of the display centres and confiscated the voters’ registers among others.

“They allege that most of the names in the voters’ register at one polling station were appearing in another polling station's register. The incident took place at Namukhonge parish, Namukhonge village, Busukuya Sub County in Manafwa District. They are going to be charged accordingly,” he said.

The RDC Manafwa, Mr Ahmada Washaki warned people against sabotaging government programmes.